Russia attacked postal terminal near Kharkiv and struck again while rescuers were working

Russian forces attacked a postal terminal in Kharkiv region and then carried out a second strike while rescuers were working at the site. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on November 5, UNN writes.

In the Pisochyn community, a postal terminal caught fire as a result of a UAV strike. During firefighting, the enemy carried out a second strike - the State Emergency Service said.

It is reported that the rescuers were in a shelter and were not injured. The fire was extinguished.

In the Bezliudivka community in Kharkiv region, a Russian UAV reportedly hit a warehouse building belonging to a private enterprise. A large-scale fire broke out. Rescuers and the local fire brigade contained the blaze; its extinguishing is ongoing.

There were no casualties.

Update

According to data from Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, the city of Kharkiv and 17 settlements in Kharkiv region came under enemy fire over the past day. Six people, including a child, were injured in the shelling.