Russia appears to have changed its strike targets during the massive weekend attack - ISW

Russia appears to have shifted its strike targets during a massive combined attack on the night of February 21-22 - from energy to water and railway infrastructure, according to an ISW report dated February 22, UNN writes.

Russian forces conducted another large combined strike on the night of February 21-22 and appear to be shifting their target set from primarily energy infrastructure to include Ukrainian water and railway infrastructure. - stated in the latest ISW report.

The report notes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russian forces attacked Ukrainian logistics, including railway infrastructure and water supply infrastructure in cities, rather than energy infrastructure. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Development Oleksiy Kuleba reported that Russian forces struck railway infrastructure in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, and Odesa regions, damaging two locomotives.

"The shift in Russia's target set follows Russian strikes aimed at destroying Ukraine's power grid in the middle of winter, although Russian forces will likely continue efforts to further degrade Ukraine's energy infrastructure through long-range strikes," the report states.

Russia uses Belarus to attack Ukraine and threatens NATO countries - ISW