07:26 AM • 13873 views
Kallas does not expect progress today on the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia amid Hungary's statements about blocking it
06:24 AM • 23528 views
Zelenskyy believes Putin has already started World War III
February 22, 07:57 PM • 30545 views
OP hinted at the need to restrict Telegram after the terrorist attack in Lviv
February 22, 07:22 PM • 51539 views
Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media
February 22, 02:20 PM • 46884 views
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
February 22, 01:36 PM • 48639 views
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
February 22, 09:06 AM • 45433 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
February 22, 12:48 AM • 50513 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 55794 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 44212 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
Publications
Exclusives
Russia appears to have changed its strike targets during the massive weekend attack - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

Russian forces attacked Ukrainian logistics, including railway and water infrastructure. This happened after strikes on energy infrastructure.

Russia appears to have changed its strike targets during the massive weekend attack - ISW

Russia appears to have shifted its strike targets during a massive combined attack on the night of February 21-22 - from energy to water and railway infrastructure, according to an ISW report dated February 22, UNN writes.

Russian forces conducted another large combined strike on the night of February 21-22 and appear to be shifting their target set from primarily energy infrastructure to include Ukrainian water and railway infrastructure.

- stated in the latest ISW report.

The report notes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russian forces attacked Ukrainian logistics, including railway infrastructure and water supply infrastructure in cities, rather than energy infrastructure. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Development Oleksiy Kuleba reported that Russian forces struck railway infrastructure in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, and Odesa regions, damaging two locomotives.

"The shift in Russia's target set follows Russian strikes aimed at destroying Ukraine's power grid in the middle of winter, although Russian forces will likely continue efforts to further degrade Ukraine's energy infrastructure through long-range strikes," the report states.

Russia uses Belarus to attack Ukraine and threatens NATO countries - ISW22.02.26, 13:11 • 4944 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
