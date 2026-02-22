Russia uses Belarus to attack Ukraine and threatens NATO countries - ISW

$43.270.00
50.920.00
ukenru
09:06 AM • 5366 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
February 22, 12:48 AM • 20614 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 32471 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 29075 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 48826 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 47797 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 38560 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 36579 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
February 21, 09:59 AM • 29124 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
February 21, 08:00 AM • 25475 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
2.9m/s
67%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian forces are installing mesh modems on Molniya attack drones to create a unified control networkFebruary 22, 01:58 AM • 7656 views
Ex-Prince Andrew's wife's reputation completely ruined due to new revelations of her ties to EpsteinFebruary 22, 02:16 AM • 8812 views
The Russian Federation launched a massive combined attack on Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine using strategic aviation and hypersonic missilesFebruary 22, 04:19 AM • 18763 views
A bus with Chinese tourists fell through the ice on Lake Baikal, killing 8 peopleFebruary 22, 04:37 AM • 12058 views
Dmytro Razumkov's house damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv region on February 22Video07:04 AM • 7930 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 60811 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 70326 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 80462 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 93602 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 131616 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Musician
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sadovyi
Bloggers
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
United States
Lviv
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 27214 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 30232 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 31443 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 23334 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 25899 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
Tor missile system

Russia uses Belarus to attack Ukraine and threatens NATO countries - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

Russia has de facto annexed Belarus and uses its infrastructure to attack Ukraine and destabilize NATO. Belarus has lost its sovereignty and is an accomplice in the aggression.

Russia uses Belarus to attack Ukraine and threatens NATO countries - ISW

Russia has effectively annexed Belarus and systematically uses its civilian and military infrastructure for attacks on Ukraine, as well as for operations that pose a threat to NATO countries. This is stated in the report of the Institute for the Study of War, reports UNN.

Details

Analysts note that Russian troops use Belarusian infrastructure, including civilian facilities and mobile communication networks, to plan and carry out drone strikes on the northern and western regions of Ukraine, as well as for measures to destabilize security in Europe.

According to ISW, Russia used Belarusian cell towers to provide a stable signal for drones, as well as to lay out attack routes. Individual strikes, during which drones entered the airspace of NATO countries, including Poland, could have been a test of the capabilities of Belarusian infrastructure.

Analysts emphasize that these actions are part of the so-called "phase zero" - Russia's hidden campaign to prepare for a possible larger-scale confrontation with NATO by undermining European stability and logistics.

ISW also emphasizes that Belarus is an accomplice in Russia's actions in this war, and the level of its political and military dependence indicates an actual loss of sovereignty.

The Institute for the Study of War has repeatedly stated earlier that the Kremlin considers Belarus a springboard for war against Ukraine and an instrument of pressure on NATO's eastern flank.

Recall

Estonia and Latvia have begun implementing the Baltic Defense Line, purchasing 600 bunkers to strengthen the eastern border. This project, worth 60 million euros, is to be completed by the end of 2027.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

War in UkrainePolitics
Technology
War in Ukraine
Belarus
Institute for the Study of War
Latvia
NATO
Europe
Estonia
Ukraine
Poland