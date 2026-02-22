Russia uses Belarus to attack Ukraine and threatens NATO countries - ISW

Russia has effectively annexed Belarus and systematically uses its civilian and military infrastructure for attacks on Ukraine, as well as for operations that pose a threat to NATO countries. This is stated in the report of the Institute for the Study of War, reports UNN.

Details

Analysts note that Russian troops use Belarusian infrastructure, including civilian facilities and mobile communication networks, to plan and carry out drone strikes on the northern and western regions of Ukraine, as well as for measures to destabilize security in Europe.

According to ISW, Russia used Belarusian cell towers to provide a stable signal for drones, as well as to lay out attack routes. Individual strikes, during which drones entered the airspace of NATO countries, including Poland, could have been a test of the capabilities of Belarusian infrastructure.

Analysts emphasize that these actions are part of the so-called "phase zero" - Russia's hidden campaign to prepare for a possible larger-scale confrontation with NATO by undermining European stability and logistics.

ISW also emphasizes that Belarus is an accomplice in Russia's actions in this war, and the level of its political and military dependence indicates an actual loss of sovereignty.

The Institute for the Study of War has repeatedly stated earlier that the Kremlin considers Belarus a springboard for war against Ukraine and an instrument of pressure on NATO's eastern flank.

Recall

Estonia and Latvia have begun implementing the Baltic Defense Line, purchasing 600 bunkers to strengthen the eastern border. This project, worth 60 million euros, is to be completed by the end of 2027.