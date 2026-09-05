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Russia announced new strikes on Ukraine despite Zelenskyy's proposal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2108 views

Zelenskyy proposed an air truce during the visit of Trump's envoys. Russia reported overnight strikes on four regions of Ukraine.

Russia announced new strikes on Ukraine despite Zelenskyy's proposal

Russia's Ministry of Defense publicly announced new strikes on Ukraine on the morning of September 5. This happened after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's proposal for an air truce during the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, UNN reports.

What Zelenskyy said

In his evening address on September 4, President Zelenskyy confirmed that U.S. representatives would be in Ukraine and in russia in the coming days. According to him, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would visit moscow and then Kyiv on Sunday, September 6.

"Just as during previous diplomatic visits by the American side, we will ensure the normal functioning of Russia's airspace so that the negotiators can arrive safely. We care specifically about them, not about russia. There will be no airstrikes from our side, and russia must reciprocally ensure silence, without its airstrikes, for the time needed to hold these talks and resolve the logistical issues related to this American visit," Zelenskyy said.

Witkoff and Kushner will visit Kyiv on Sunday - Zelenskyy04.09.26, 19:48 • 20692 views

Statement by Russia's Ministry of Defense

However, on the morning of September 5, Russia's Ministry of Defense announced new strikes on Ukraine. It claimed that "this night (...) a group strike was carried out with precision-guided ground-based weapons and long-range attack unmanned aerial vehicles" against facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region, in Mykolaiv, and in Mykolaiv and Odesa regions.

Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 167 drones - how many were shot down and where there were hits05.09.26, 08:59 • 10242 views

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