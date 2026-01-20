Rivne region attacked by Russia: critical infrastructure damaged, 10,000 consumers without electricity

Rivne region was attacked by the Russian Federation, there is damage to critical infrastructure, more than 10 thousand consumers are without electricity, said the head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Koval on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

This morning, Rivne region experienced another enemy air attack. Due to damage to critical infrastructure, more than 10 thousand subscribers in the region are without power. - Koval wrote.

According to him, windows were also blown out in several residential buildings, and cars parked near them were damaged.

"According to preliminary information, no one was injured," he said.

