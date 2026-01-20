Rivne region attacked by Russia: critical infrastructure damaged, 10,000 consumers without electricity

$43.180.08
January 19, 06:36 PM • 21134 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 46646 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM • 39004 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM • 40312 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
January 19, 02:59 PM • 35346 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
January 19, 02:58 PM • 43143 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
January 19, 01:29 PM • 20534 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 53005 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
January 19, 11:54 AM • 50280 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
January 19, 11:48 AM • 19158 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
"I ask for bread": Ukrainian pilot dropped food from a drone to a woman in KostiantynivkaVideoJanuary 19, 11:35 PM • 21973 views
Night attack on Kyiv: explosions and power outages in the capitalJanuary 20, 12:14 AM • 20591 views
Kyiv Metro changes train schedule due to difficult energy situation03:37 AM • 4704 views
Enemy attacks Ukraine with cruise missiles: where the threat remains05:10 AM • 16865 views
Several regions switched to emergency power outages - Ukrenergo06:23 AM • 16506 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideo07:20 AM • 1598 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalatesJanuary 19, 02:58 PM • 43150 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 53011 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for UkraineJanuary 19, 11:54 AM • 50285 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no resultsJanuary 19, 09:09 AM • 66650 views
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthdayPhotoJanuary 19, 02:12 PM • 22651 views
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhotoJanuary 19, 08:40 AM • 38089 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - reportJanuary 19, 07:47 AM • 32181 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 37013 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 49029 views
Rivne region attacked by Russia: critical infrastructure damaged, 10,000 consumers without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 428 views

Rivne region experienced an air attack, as a result of which critical infrastructure was damaged. More than 10,000 consumers were left without electricity, and residential buildings and cars were damaged.

Rivne region attacked by Russia: critical infrastructure damaged, 10,000 consumers without electricity

Rivne region was attacked by the Russian Federation, there is damage to critical infrastructure, more than 10 thousand consumers are without electricity, said the head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Koval on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

This morning, Rivne region experienced another enemy air attack. Due to damage to critical infrastructure, more than 10 thousand subscribers in the region are without power.

- Koval wrote.

According to him, windows were also blown out in several residential buildings, and cars parked near them were damaged.

"According to preliminary information, no one was injured," he said.

In Vinnytsia region, due to an enemy attack, a critical infrastructure facility was hit20.01.26, 09:00 • 1406 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Rivne Oblast