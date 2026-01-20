$43.180.08
January 19, 06:36 PM • 18121 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 39246 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM • 32797 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM • 34362 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
January 19, 02:59 PM • 30685 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
January 19, 02:58 PM • 35841 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Exclusive
January 19, 01:29 PM • 19096 views
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
Exclusive
January 19, 11:57 AM • 47515 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
January 19, 11:54 AM • 44935 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
January 19, 11:48 AM • 19054 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
In Vinnytsia region, due to an enemy attack, a critical infrastructure facility was hit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

During the night, the enemy attacked Vinnytsia region, hitting a critical infrastructure facility. There were no casualties.

In Vinnytsia region, due to an enemy attack, a critical infrastructure facility was hit

In Vinnytsia region, due to an enemy attack, a critical infrastructure object was hit, said Vinnytsia OVA head Natalia Zabolotna on Tuesday on Telegram, writes UNN.

As a result of the night enemy attack, a critical infrastructure object was hit. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

- Zabolotna wrote.

Russian strikes on Kyiv and Ukraine's energy infrastructure are deliberate terror against civilians - CPD20.01.26, 08:50 • 920 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Vinnytsia Oblast