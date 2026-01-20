In Vinnytsia region, due to an enemy attack, a critical infrastructure facility was hit

In Vinnytsia region, due to an enemy attack, a critical infrastructure object was hit, said Vinnytsia OVA head Natalia Zabolotna on Tuesday on Telegram, writes UNN.

As a result of the night enemy attack, a critical infrastructure object was hit. Fortunately, there were no casualties. - Zabolotna wrote.

