In Vinnytsia region, due to an enemy attack, a critical infrastructure facility was hit
Kyiv • UNN
During the night, the enemy attacked Vinnytsia region, hitting a critical infrastructure facility. There were no casualties.
In Vinnytsia region, due to an enemy attack, a critical infrastructure object was hit, said Vinnytsia OVA head Natalia Zabolotna on Tuesday on Telegram, writes UNN.
As a result of the night enemy attack, a critical infrastructure object was hit. Fortunately, there were no casualties.
Russian strikes on Kyiv and Ukraine's energy infrastructure are deliberate terror against civilians - CPD20.01.26, 08:50 • 920 views