Reuters: Zelenskyy's announcement of election and referendum plans on February 24 deemed unrealistic

The schedule, outlined by the Financial Times regarding President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's alleged intention to announce plans for presidential elections and a referendum on February 24, "appears unrealistic," Reuters reports, citing a source familiar with the matter, writes UNN.

Details

When asked about the Financial Times article, a source familiar with the matter "expressed skepticism, stating that Zelenskyy cannot call elections and a referendum without first agreeing on the terms of a peace deal with Russia."

Ukraine wants security guarantees from the United States and Western allies before any peace agreement is concluded, and will need a ceasefire during the election campaign, the publication notes.

"The Russians are not agreeing to a deal and are not taking steps to end the war, so how can there be... steps to hold elections?" the source said.

As indicated, the office of the Ukrainian president did not respond to a request for comment on the Financial Times report.

Organizing elections as soon as possible is part of a 20-point peace program that Ukrainian and American negotiators have been working to finalize, the publication notes.

Talks in Abu Dhabi, mediated by the US, "failed to resolve differences over Ukraine's eastern Donbas region," sources say, and Russia continued attacks, often focused on Ukrainian energy facilities in the midst of a harsh winter.

Russia wants to control the entire Donbas under any peace settlement. Ukraine, which still controls territories in Donbas, rules this out, "but Ukrainian officials have expressed readiness to explore solutions such as creating a demilitarized or free trade zone," the publication indicates.

Zelenskyy said on Saturday that with the US midterm elections approaching, Washington wants to find a solution to end the war by June.

Last week, Reuters reported that under the framework being discussed by the US and Ukraine, Kyiv would hold a referendum on any peace agreement simultaneously with elections.

Sources told Reuters that US and Ukrainian officials had discussed the possibility of holding elections and a referendum in May.

Several sources familiar with the negotiations said that "the timeline is unrealistic, as there is still no peace agreement, and the logistics for such a vote are significant."

Ukrainian lawmakers and experts have created a working group to develop proposals for legislative changes needed to hold elections.

Although US President Donald Trump wants elections to be held, they are prohibited by martial law, which has been in effect since Russia's invasion in 2022, and most Ukrainians oppose wartime voting, the publication notes.

