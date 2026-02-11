$43.030.02
51.120.36
ukenru
06:59 AM • 132 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM • 18837 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM • 22234 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
February 10, 05:38 PM • 21079 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM • 24305 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
February 10, 04:55 PM • 21419 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
February 10, 03:55 PM • 17541 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
February 10, 01:08 PM • 21232 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
February 10, 12:47 PM • 26457 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
February 10, 12:43 PM • 16979 views
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
2.9m/s
65%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Unmanned Systems Forces hit two Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile systemsFebruary 10, 09:14 PM • 5504 views
US and Azerbaijan signed a strategic partnership agreement during J.D. Vance's visitFebruary 10, 09:23 PM • 4924 views
US moves Patriot systems in Qatar to mobile platforms due to threat from IranPhotoFebruary 10, 10:26 PM • 3138 views
Massive UAV attack on Volgograd region: factory fire and damaged housesFebruary 11, 12:12 AM • 6920 views
US and Iran diplomatic efforts stalled amid threat of airstrikes01:12 AM • 3212 views
Publications
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 24533 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 31100 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plotFebruary 10, 12:05 PM • 27715 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 43366 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 51014 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
J. D. Vance
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Nikol Pashinyan
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Bohodukhiv
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 22486 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 24390 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 24001 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 49703 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 51443 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The Guardian
Gold

Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

President Zelenskyy plans to announce a plan for presidential elections and a referendum on February 24. This is due to the Trump administration's insistence on holding votes by May 15.

Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy intends to announce a plan for presidential elections and a referendum on February 24, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

As FT journalist Christopher Miller writes on X, "Ukraine has begun planning for presidential elections along with a referendum amid any peace deal with Russia after the Trump administration insisted Kyiv hold both votes by May 15 or risk losing proposed US security guarantees."

"Zelenskyy intends to announce a plan for presidential elections and a referendum on February 24, on the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion," the FT journalist stated.

"Ukrainians have a strong opinion that this all has to be tied to Zelenskyy's re-election," the FT journalist quotes a Western official familiar with the matter.

Addition

Reuters reported last week that under a framework being discussed by US and Ukrainian negotiators, any peace deal would be put to a referendum of Ukrainian voters, who would simultaneously vote in national elections, adding that officials had discussed the possibility that national elections and a referendum could take place in May.

Julia Shramko

Politics
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Financial Times
Reuters
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv