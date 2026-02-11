Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy intends to announce a plan for presidential elections and a referendum on February 24, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

As FT journalist Christopher Miller writes on X, "Ukraine has begun planning for presidential elections along with a referendum amid any peace deal with Russia after the Trump administration insisted Kyiv hold both votes by May 15 or risk losing proposed US security guarantees."

"Zelenskyy intends to announce a plan for presidential elections and a referendum on February 24, on the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion," the FT journalist stated.

"Ukrainians have a strong opinion that this all has to be tied to Zelenskyy's re-election," the FT journalist quotes a Western official familiar with the matter.

Reuters reported last week that under a framework being discussed by US and Ukrainian negotiators, any peace deal would be put to a referendum of Ukrainian voters, who would simultaneously vote in national elections, adding that officials had discussed the possibility that national elections and a referendum could take place in May.