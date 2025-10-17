Reuters: Military aid to Ukraine fell by 43% this summer

According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, the volume of military aid to Ukraine in July and August decreased by 43% compared to the first half of the year. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

As experts note, most of the support now comes through the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) program, which includes NATO allies - Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Latvia, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden.

The PURL program replaced direct arms supplies from the United States: now allies must independently pay for the supply of American weapons to Ukraine, which has changed the structure of military support.

