NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
Exclusive
09:55 AM • 3076 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
08:24 AM • 16267 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
07:14 AM • 28715 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
06:29 AM • 38163 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 39868 views
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
05:14 AM • 45590 views
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
June 15, 05:00 AM • 71998 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 14, 06:01 PM • 128423 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
June 14, 01:00 PM • 116108 views
"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity
June 14, 12:45 PM • 103019 views
Returning home after an educational exchange, 9 children in the hospital: new details of the accident with Ukrainians in France
Regarding intolerance - KyivPride about the bill that needs to be adopted for Ukraine's European integration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 222 views

Ukraine insists on the adoption of bill No. 5488 to counter intolerance, as well as bill No. 9103 on civil partnerships for LGBTQ+ military personnel.

Regarding intolerance - KyivPride about the bill that needs to be adopted for Ukraine's European integration

For European integration, Ukraine is obliged to adopt, in particular, a bill aimed at countering any intolerance and minimizing manifestations of aggression, in particular, against veterans, people with disabilities and the LGBTQ community.

This was stated by the project manager of the NGO KyivPride Mykhailo Yurov during a briefing, reports UNN.  

Details

Regarding European integration. Ukraine is obliged to adopt some bills before Europe, for example, No. 5488 on criminalizing hate-based attacks. That is why we insisted that we are part of the European integration processes. If we want to be part of Europe, we need to make some decisions

- said Yurov.

Program manager of the NGO KyivPride Yulia Shipitko noted that during the Equality March, which took place on June 14, there were also demands to adopt a bill on civil partnerships.  

There were demands for the adoption of civil partnerships. Bill No. 9103 was previously registered. Now, as far as we know, it is not moving. We talk a lot about civil partnerships, because it concerns the right of the military to dispose of the body of a person and property after death. It is crucial for LGBT military personnel to have the right to have a family not only in words, but also in the legal field. So that every serviceman, servicewoman could, for example, transfer their property in case of death, or in case of injury, the partner was allowed into the intensive care unit

- noted Shipitko. 

Shipitko also said that the KyivPride-2025 march gathered about 1,500 people in Kyiv.

Everything went safely. All participants were not injured, despite various provocations and threats. The Kyiv police did a great job, we were in communication with them

- said Shipitko.

According to her, there were several columns.

The first was the organizational column of KyivPride, then the column of LGBT military, the diplomatic column with representatives of various embassies in Ukraine and not only. There were also columns of other public organizations and everyone who joined the march

- said Shipitko. 

Yurov noted that there were more than a hundred different ambassadors, representatives of international diplomatic organizations and missions.  

On the KyivPride page it was reported that show business stars and opinion leaders also joined the KyivPride column.

In general, the march was attended by columns: LGBTIQ+ military, diplomatic missions in Ukraine, in particular representatives of the European Union, embassies of Canada, Great Britain, Denmark, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Germany, Austria, Sweden, Ireland, Norway, Lithuania, Estonia, Spain, Italy, France and other EU countries and the world. There were also columns of other Ukrainian prides – KharkivPride and UkrainePride. Kyiv students were represented, in particular, by the column of the Student Parliament of Taras Shevchenko KNU and Ukraine Global Scholars. The cultural institution also gathered a column of support for the LGBTIQ+ community

- the message says.

Addition

In August 2024, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Public Health, Medical Assistance and Medical Insurance supported bill No. 9103 on civil partnerships. 

Olena Shulyak, Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on the Organization of State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning, reported that bill No. 5488, aimed at countering any intolerance and minimizing manifestations of aggression, in particular, against veterans and people with disabilities, has not been moving in Parliament for more than 3 years.

One of the reasons is that there are still people in the Verkhovna Rada who see certain threats in its adoption. The right advocacy is needed to correct the situation, because the task now is to pass the bill through the first reading as a minimum.  

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyPolitics
