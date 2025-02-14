Reduction in drug prices: the government has announced a number of new decisions

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Reduction in drug prices: the government has announced a number of new decisions

Reduction in drug prices: the government has announced a number of new decisions

Kyiv  •  UNN

From March 1, prices for the 100 most popular medicines in Ukraine will decrease by 30%. The government is introducing new regulations on pricing, including limiting the trade markup in pharmacies to 35%.

The government is introducing new regulations on drug pricing - limiting trade margins for pharmacies and expanding the "Affordable Medicines" program, said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal following a government meeting in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Drug prices will be reduced already in March. At the initiative of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during the meeting of the National Security and Defense Council, measures were approved, the implementation of which will allow to reduce drug prices for our citizens. In particular, Ukrainian manufacturers will reduce ex-factory prices for the 100 most popular drugs by 30% from March 1. Today, also in fulfillment of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council, the government approves other measures to reduce the cost of medicines. First of all, we are launching a number of regulations to ensure transparent pricing and proper competition", - Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal listed the innovations:

  • Limiting the maximum trade margin for pharmacies - no more than 35% for over-the-counter drugs and a regressive scale for prescription drugs. Suppliers will be able to add no more than 8% to the wholesale price depending on the cost of the drug.
    • Strengthening control over the availability of medicines in hospitals. Patients should receive free medicines in hospitals.
      • Within the framework of the "Winter Support" initiative, the "Affordable Medicines" program has been significantly expanded. For this, more than UAH 6 billion is provided in the budget.
        • Improving the territorial availability of medicines. "Ukrposhta" delivers medicines free of charge throughout the country. The mobile pharmacies launched by the Government last year are already operating in 650 settlements.
          • From July 2025, all pharmacies will be required to conclude a contract with the National Health Service of Ukraine and will be dispensing drugs under the "Affordable Medicines" program.

            According to the government representative in parliament Taras Melnychuk:

            • Amendments have been made to a number of government resolutions to create conditions for public access to medicines, prevent further price increases for medicines in Ukraine, and regulate the conduct of unscheduled state supervision (control) measures for compliance by business entities engaged in wholesale and retail trade in medicines and medical devices with the requirements for the formation, establishment and application of state regulated prices.
              • Amendments have also been made to a number of other documents to bring the procedures for state quality control of medicines and control over the compliance of immunobiological preparations used in medical practice in line with the requirements of the relevant law No. 3860-IX and to improve public access to quality and affordable medicines that have been prescribed and put into circulation for use in the territory of EU or EFTA member states.

                Reminder

                The European Business Association called on the President of Ukraine to veto the bill "On Amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On Medicinal Products" (No. 11493), aimed at regulating the pharmaceutical market, which was passed by the parliament. The EBA statement says that the bill may negatively impact patient health.

                Health Minister Viktor Liashko did not rule out a possible reduction in the range of medicines in pharmacies after the law comes into force, which could affect the availability of medicines for Ukrainians.

                Add

                Last week, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a decision needs to be made to reduce drug prices.

                The pharmacy business supported the President's statement, and the public union "Pharmacy Professional Association of Ukraine" sent a Declaration of Cooperation on Reducing the Cost of Medicines to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, which has already been signed by a number of large pharmacy chains.

                It outlines the following obligations of all market participants:

                • National manufacturers of medicines reduce ex-factory prices for their products by a certain percentage compared to prices as of January 1, 2025.
                  • Distributors proportionally reduce wholesale prices to the manufacturer, which will affect the entire logistics network.
                    • Pharmacies, for their part, reduce retail prices for medicines, ensuring a real reduction in the cost of the drugs for the end consumer, i.e. apply a proportional discount to the manufacturer's margin.

                      However, on February 10, Zelenskyy stated that drug prices in Ukraine are absolutely inadequate and announced a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council on reducing prices. Already on February 12, following the meeting, Zelenskyy reported that there is a way to reduce the price of the top 100 medical products by 30% from March 1 - on the most important medicines for Ukrainians.

                      On February 13, the President enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council on reducing the cost of 100 medical products by 30%. Other medicines are to become cheaper by 20%.

                      Julia Shramko

                      Julia Shramko

