Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Putin gave his terrorist response to the peaceful proposals of the US and Trump: Sybiha on night strikes on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 932 views

Russia's night attack with drones and missiles on Ukraine resulted in civilian deaths and injuries, and damaged homes and infrastructure. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called it a terrorist response to the peaceful proposals of the US and Trump.

Putin gave his terrorist response to the peaceful proposals of the US and Trump: Sybiha on night strikes on Ukraine

Putin gave a terrorist response to the peaceful proposals of the US and Trump: Russia's night attack with drones and various types of missiles on Kyiv and regions of Ukraine led to the death and injury of civilians, damaged residential buildings and critical infrastructure. This was written on the social network X by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, reports UNN.

Putin gave his terrorist response to the peace proposals of the United States and President Trump - with a volley of missiles and drones across Ukraine

- the message says.

Sybiha noted that as a result of Russia's night attack with drones and ballistic, cruise and aeroballistic missiles in Kyiv, at least six civilians died and more than a dozen people were injured.

Odesa, as well as Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Kyiv regions, were also under attack.

Ordinary residential buildings and critical civilian energy infrastructure were damaged, further complicating the provision of electricity, water and heat to people during the cold season.

Ukraine is committed to peace efforts and emphasizes the need to use all available tools to force the aggressor to stop the war. Pressure on Russia, as well as the strength and unity of transatlantic allies, remain critically important to end this war, Sybiha added.

Recall

On November 25, in Kyiv, as a result of an enemy attack, 6 people died and 14 were injured, 8 were hospitalized, including a child. The State Emergency Service rescued 18 people, eliminating the consequences in three districts.

Also, as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation on the Odesa region, 6 people were injured, including 2 children. Damage to civilian and energy facilities, as well as fires at port infrastructure facilities, were recorded.

Olga Rozgon

