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Protests erupt in the Czech Republic over changes to public broadcasting funding: what the government says

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

Employees of Czech public television are on strike, and thousands of people are protesting the switch to state funding. The government promises to preserve editorial independence.

Protests erupt in the Czech Republic over changes to public broadcasting funding: what the government says

In the Czech Republic, employees of the national public television broadcaster went on strike, while thousands of people took to the streets in cities across the country on November 4. They are protesting against the government’s plan to change the system for financing public broadcasting. This is reported by Euronews, according to UNN.

Details

According to the government’s plans, Czech radio and television are to be financed directly from the state budget instead of under the current system of regular license fees paid by citizens, households, and businesses.

Critics of this approach believe it would give the ruling elite the opportunity to establish control over the mass media, similar to what happened in Hungary under Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

In addition, if the plan is adopted, Czech public broadcasting would receive 15% less funding than it does now. This could lead to staff cuts, as well as restrictions on the production of certain programs.

Instead, the government led by Prime Minister Andrej Babiš stated that "the innovations will have no impact whatsoever on the media’s editorial policy."

Context

In a number of European countries, mass protests have erupted over the rising cost of living, high energy prices, unaffordable housing, and insufficient funding for public services. Demonstrations have taken place in France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Portugal, and other countries. Some of the protests escalated into clashes with police.

Reminder

In Germany, strikes have intensified in the metallurgical and electrical engineering industries: employees of companies such as Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and Tata Steel have stopped work.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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