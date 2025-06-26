Prisoner exchange on June 26: A group under 25 years old and with health problems has been returned

A group of Defenders, up to 25 years old, as well as defenders who were wounded and have health problems, have been returned to Ukraine. This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, UNN reports.

Details

Today, another stage of the large-scale exchange of prisoners of war took place in accordance with the agreements in Istanbul. The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, on behalf of the President of Ukraine, returned to their homeland a group of Defenders, up to 25 years old, as well as Defenders who were wounded and have health problems. - the statement reads.

It is reported that servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including representatives of the Navy, Land Forces, Airborne Assault Forces, Territorial Defense Forces, as well as soldiers of the National Guard of Ukraine and the State Border Guard Service, have returned to their native land.

The vast majority of the Defenders released today have been held in captivity for more than three years. A significant number of them were captured during the defense of Mariupol. The specificity of today's exchange is that it was possible to return young soldiers home. The youngest Defender is 24 years old and was captured during the defense of Mariupol in April 2022, at the age of 21. It was also possible to release National Guardsmen who guarded the Chernobyl nuclear power plant from captivity. - informs the Coordination Headquarters.

The oldest Defender who was returned to his homeland is 62 years old. Among the Defenders released today are officers.

In general, Ukrainians who defended the country in the Donetsk, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Kherson, Kyiv and Sumy directions are returning home. - reports the Coordination Headquarters.

It is emphasized that the Defenders released from captivity will undergo the necessary medical examination, receive assistance with physical and psychological rehabilitation, as well as all due payments for the entire period of their stay in captivity.

The Coordination Headquarters continues its work and the next stage of the release of Ukrainian prisoners will be carried out in the near future. - the statement reads.

Ombudsman Lubinets Dmytro published a video of the exchange.

Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation