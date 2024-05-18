President: Ukraine has only about 25% of necessary air defense equipment

Ukraine needs 120-130 F-16 fighters or other advanced aircraft to have parity with Russia. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with AFP, adding that the country has only about 25% of the necessary air defense equipment, UNN reports .

Details

Zelenskiy said that Ukraine has only "about 25% of what we need" to protect the country in terms of air defense.

He also said that "120-130" F-16 fighters or other advanced aircraft are needed "to have parity" with Russia.

In addition, Zelenskyy has sharply criticized restrictions on Western weapons strikes on Russian territory, although Britain and the United States have hinted in recent days that these bans could be eased.

They can fire from their territory at ours with any weapon. This is the biggest advantage that Russia has. We cannot do anything with their systems located on Russian territory, with Western weapons, - Zelensky said in an interview.

Asked about this during a visit to Ukraine this week, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken saidthat "ultimately Ukraine has to make its own decision about how it's going to fight this war.

Addendum

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy statedthat two Patriot air defense systems are needed to defend Kharkiv.

Reuters sources reported that Ukraine expects to receive the first F-16 fighter jets from its Western allies in June-July.