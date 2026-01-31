$42.850.00
51.240.00
ukenru
11:48 AM • 2842 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
10:30 AM • 8098 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
10:19 AM • 10387 views
Cascading outages occurred due to problems between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, power will be restored in the coming hours - minister
10:12 AM • 10107 views
Ministry of Energy: emergency blackouts in a number of regions, electricity supply to return within 2-3 hours
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 12624 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
09:29 AM • 9066 views
Ukrainian cities hit by emergency power outages: metro stopped, water supply disrupted
January 30, 06:51 PM • 23760 views
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
January 30, 06:30 PM • 42899 views
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 46478 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 05:20 PM • 29070 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Power restoration begins in Kyiv region, Dnipro region needs more time - DTEK

Kyiv • UNN

 • 400 views

DTEK announced the restoration of electricity to critical infrastructure in Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Power has already started to be restored in Kyiv region, while work continues in Dnipropetrovsk region.

Power restoration begins in Kyiv region, Dnipro region needs more time - DTEK

In the Kyiv region, power has already started to be restored, and in the Dnipropetrovsk region, work is also underway to bring light to people's homes, but this will take more time, the DTEK energy company reported on Saturday, after an emergency situation in the energy system, writes UNN.

Details

"Energy workers have restored electricity to critical infrastructure in the Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Power supply to key facilities has already been restored. In the Kyiv region, power has started to be restored," DTEK reported.

As indicated, the electricity supply "is gradual" - "this is necessary to avoid overloading the networks and prevent new accidents."

"In the Dnipropetrovsk region, energy workers are still working to bring light to people's homes. This will take more time," the energy workers noted.

Ukrainians were urged to consume electricity rationally. "This will help to power everyone faster and more stably," DTEK indicated.

Recall

An emergency situation in the energy system on the morning of January 31 provoked large-scale blackouts across Ukraine. A partial blackout also occurred in Moldova.

At 2 p.m., the Ministry of Energy reported that Ukraine's energy system was operating integrally, electricity had already been restored to critical infrastructure in Kyiv and the region and in the Dnipro region, with the population next, and power was also being restored in the Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, and Odesa regions.

Julia Shramko

