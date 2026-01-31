Power restoration begins in Kyiv region, Dnipro region needs more time - DTEK

In the Kyiv region, power has already started to be restored, and in the Dnipropetrovsk region, work is also underway to bring light to people's homes, but this will take more time, the DTEK energy company reported on Saturday, after an emergency situation in the energy system, writes UNN.

Details

"Energy workers have restored electricity to critical infrastructure in the Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Power supply to key facilities has already been restored. In the Kyiv region, power has started to be restored," DTEK reported.

As indicated, the electricity supply "is gradual" - "this is necessary to avoid overloading the networks and prevent new accidents."

"In the Dnipropetrovsk region, energy workers are still working to bring light to people's homes. This will take more time," the energy workers noted.

Ukrainians were urged to consume electricity rationally. "This will help to power everyone faster and more stably," DTEK indicated.

Recall

An emergency situation in the energy system on the morning of January 31 provoked large-scale blackouts across Ukraine. A partial blackout also occurred in Moldova.

At 2 p.m., the Ministry of Energy reported that Ukraine's energy system was operating integrally, electricity had already been restored to critical infrastructure in Kyiv and the region and in the Dnipro region, with the population next, and power was also being restored in the Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, and Odesa regions.