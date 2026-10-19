Power outages following the Russian attack in a number of regions, including in the west

Power outages were reported on the morning of October 19 in a number of regions of Ukraine, including western regions, following the Russian attack. UNN reports this, citing data from local authorities.

Volyn region

"Our region was once again subjected to a massive attack by jet-powered Shaheds. During the night and morning, about 15 enemy drones were targeting the region. Kovel, Manevichi, and Lutsk were hit the hardest. Critical infrastructure and civilian infrastructure were damaged as a result of impacts and falling drone debris. Fortunately, there are no reports of injuries or fatalities. As of now, around 66,000 metering points are without electricity," acting head of the Volyn Regional Military Administration Roman Romanyuk wrote on social media in operational information as of 09:30 on October 19 regarding the drone attack on Volyn.

According to him, efforts to eliminate the consequences of the attacks are ongoing. "All services are working on this whenever the security situation allows," he said.

Rivne region

"As a result of the enemy attacks, we have power outages in various parts of Rivne region. The Rivne district has been affected the most," head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Koval said on social media on October 19.

According to him, the new attacks are complicating energy workers' efforts to restore power.

Zhytomyr region

"For two days in a row, the enemy has not stopped attempting to destroy the critical infrastructure of Zhytomyr region. Energy facilities are under attack. So far, no information about fatalities or injuries resulting from the strikes has been received. Despite the threat of repeated strikes, rescuers from the State Emergency Service extinguished the fires that broke out at the impact sites. Energy workers in the region are working to restore electricity," head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Bunechko said on social media.

Vinnytsia region

"The enemy continues its massive attack on energy infrastructure. The latest shelling also caused damage in Vinnytsia region. In part of Vinnytsia region and the regional center, electricity and water supplies are currently unavailable," head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration Natalia Zabolotna said on social media.

According to her, the relevant services are working on restoration.

Lviv region

"In the village of Zubra, Lviv district, according to information available at this hour, six residential buildings and six cars were damaged. Preliminary information indicates that at around 08:50, our air defense forces shot down an enemy drone, and its debris fell onto private property. No information about casualties has been received so far. All relevant services are working at the site," head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi wrote on social media.

Russia attacked with ballistic missiles; 4 "Iskander-K" missiles and up to 73% of the jet-powered drones neutralized