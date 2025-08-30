Police are investigating whether Parubiy received threats

Law enforcement officers are studying and analyzing whether MP Andriy Parubiy, who was killed today, received threats. This was announced by the head of the National Police Department in Lviv Oblast, Oleksandr Shliakhovsky, during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

When asked if it was known that Parubiy had been threatened, Shliakhovsky replied: "Currently, we are studying this issue and analyzing it."

Shliakhovsky noted that law enforcement officers are still establishing the whereabouts of Parubiy's killer.

MP Mykola Velychkovych reported that Parubiy, in 2014, was put on a liquidation list for his activities as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council. In the first months of the full-scale invasion, he was provided with enhanced security.

Context

On August 30, UNN, citing a source, reported that Andriy Parubiy was shot in Lviv.

The police later indicated that the shooting occurred around noon. And that the political figure had died.

The shooter is being sought, the police reported. As UNN learned, the "Siren" plan has been introduced.

The ODA clarified that the shooter is being sought in Lviv Oblast.

It later became known that the shooter was dressed in a Glovo uniform and was on a bicycle.

Reference

Andriy Parubiy is a People's Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of the 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th convocations, former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, and former Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

In 2016, Parubiy was elected Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada instead of Volodymyr Groysman, who was appointed Prime Minister of Ukraine.

He served as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council from February to August 2014.

In the same year, an assassination attempt was made against Parubiy using a combat grenade. Later, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the assassination attempt was prepared by an UDO employee from Yanukovych's time.

In 2013-2014, during the Revolution of Dignity, he was the commandant of Maidan, head of Maidan Self-Defense.

