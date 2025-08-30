Police are investigating whether Parubiy received threats

$41.260.00
48.130.00
ukenru
01:59 PM • 4138 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 12421 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
11:04 AM • 28014 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
10:36 AM • 47054 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 158877 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
09:24 AM • 82810 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
09:15 AM • 71526 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 92688 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 265659 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 219077 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
3.5m/s
30%
747mm
Popular news
Ukrainian drones hit two oil refineries in Russia - General Staff of the Armed Forces of UkraineAugust 30, 06:01 AM • 70436 views
Kyiv region endured a 10-hour Russian attack: consequences in three districtsPhotoAugust 30, 08:35 AM • 14417 views
Ihnat: F-16s worked to repel enemy attack on Ukraine tonightAugust 30, 09:00 AM • 12124 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko and Interior Minister Klymenko reported to Zelensky on the circumstances of Parubiy's murder09:59 AM • 18300 views
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - Telegraph10:03 AM • 12875 views
Publications
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - Telegraph10:03 AM • 13721 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 170536 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 175901 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 265641 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 219062 views
Actual people
Andriy Parubiy
Volodymyr Groysman
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv
Maidan Nezalezhnosti
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 78514 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 212342 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 237355 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 235992 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 218241 views
Actual
Fake news
Sukhoi Su-27
S-400 missile system
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink

Police are investigating whether Parubiy received threats

Kyiv • UNN

 • 430 views

Law enforcement officers in Lviv region are analyzing whether threats were made to the murdered MP Andriy Parubiy. In 2014, Parubiy was on a liquidation list for his activities as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

Police are investigating whether Parubiy received threats

Law enforcement officers are studying and analyzing whether MP Andriy Parubiy, who was killed today, received threats. This was announced by the head of the National Police Department in Lviv Oblast, Oleksandr Shliakhovsky, during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

When asked if it was known that Parubiy had been threatened, Shliakhovsky replied: "Currently, we are studying this issue and analyzing it."

Shliakhovsky  noted that law enforcement officers are still establishing the whereabouts of Parubiy's killer.

MP Mykola Velychkovych reported that Parubiy, in 2014, was put on a liquidation list for his activities as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council. In the first months of the full-scale invasion, he was provided with enhanced security.

Context

On August 30, UNN, citing a source, reported that Andriy Parubiy was shot in Lviv.

The police later indicated that the shooting occurred around noon. And that the political figure had died.

The shooter is being sought, the police reported. As UNN learned, the "Siren" plan has been introduced.

The ODA clarified that the shooter is being sought in Lviv Oblast.

It later became known that the shooter was dressed in a Glovo uniform and was on a bicycle.

Reference

Andriy Parubiy is a People's Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of the 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th convocations, former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, and former Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

In 2016, Parubiy was elected Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada instead of Volodymyr Groysman, who was appointed Prime Minister of Ukraine.

He served as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council from February to August 2014.

In the same year, an assassination attempt was made against Parubiy using a combat grenade. Later, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the assassination attempt was prepared by an UDO employee from Yanukovych's time.

In 2013-2014, during the Revolution of Dignity, he was the commandant of Maidan, head of Maidan Self-Defense.

In 2016, Parubiy was elected Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada instead of Volodymyr Groysman, who was appointed Prime Minister of Ukraine.

He served as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council from February to August 2014.

In the same year, an assassination attempt was made against Parubiy using a combat grenade. Later, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the assassination attempt was prepared by an UDO employee from Yanukovych's time.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Andriy Parubiy
Maidan Nezalezhnosti
National Police of Ukraine
Volodymyr Groysman
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Lviv