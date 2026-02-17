Poland scrambled military aircraft due to Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine on February 17

Due to Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine on the night of February 17, Poland scrambled military aircraft. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Operational Command of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland.

Details

These actions are preventive in nature and are aimed at ensuring the safety and protection of airspace, especially in areas adjacent to endangered zones, the post says.

In accordance with current procedures, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces activated the necessary forces and resources at its disposal. Ground-based air defense systems and radar reconnaissance reached a state of readiness. The Operational Command of the Armed Forces monitors the current situation, and its subordinate forces and means remain ready for immediate response - reported the Polish military.

Recall

On February 17, Russian troops carried out a massive shelling of Ukraine with cruise missiles.

In the Odesa region, as a result of the Russian attack, three people were injured, one of them in serious condition. Hits were recorded on warehouses, car service stations, and an apartment building.