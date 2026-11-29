Poland is ready to provide military assistance to the Baltic states in the event of an armed provocation by Russia. Warsaw does not plan to wait for the official invocation of Article 5 of NATO. This is reported by the Polish outlet Onet, reports UNN.

Details

According to the outlet, the Polish government and other NATO countries are discussing a possible response to a limited Russian attack on one of the Baltic states.

According to Onet's conversations with two key ministers, the issue of a possible war with Russia is indeed the subject of intensive discussions both in the Polish government and in the governments of other NATO countries. It is important that it is clear that this is not about attacking Russia or provoking it into war. The essence of the discussion is to find an answer to the question of how to respond in the event of a limited-scale Russian attack on one of the Baltic countries. Intelligence indicates that Russia does not plan, and currently does not have the capability, to launch a full-scale attack on any NATO member state. We may be dealing with an armed provocation, for example, the occupation of a small town in one of the three Baltic states - the outlet writes.

As the outlet writes, in such a situation Poland theoretically has two options: it can limit itself to humanitarian aid or intervene in military operations by sending troops.

We can send troops following a NATO decision, or we can do so immediately, regardless of the decisions of our allies. In the latter scenario, sending our troops would be an element of pressure on our allies so that they invoke Article 5 and make it clearly understood to Russia that if it does not immediately withdraw its troops, it will find itself at war with the entire North Atlantic Treaty Organization, to which - we should add - Moscow is not ready and cannot afford - the outlet writes.

At the same time, according to the outlet's sources, the absence of, or delay in, NATO's response to a Russian provocation would effectively mean the "actual end of NATO".

Under such a scenario, if a similar provocation occurred against our country, we would effectively be left alone. Therefore, our potential intervention is aimed not only at providing assistance to the country that has been attacked, but above all at preventing Russia from causing NATO's collapse. That is why, as one of our two government sources assures us, in the event of a Russian provocation, Poland will immediately send its armed forces to assist the attacked Baltic state. It is important that we will not wait for the official invocation of Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty; we will take action immediately, and our troops will be sent into combat - the outlet writes.

The outlet's second government source, however, notes that Poland's current forces are so limited that any assistance to the Baltic states must be provided in a way that does not weaken the country's own defense capabilities.

Therefore, Poland prefers to send special forces rather than, for example, armored units. As for the fundamental question—that is, whether Poland will intervene militarily in the event of an armed provocation against one of the Baltic countries—there are no differences among Onet's sources. The fact that two members of the government are providing us with this information indicates that the government wants Russia to know that the idea of dissolving NATO is doomed to failure. Russia will resort to an armed provocation only when it is convinced that the NATO member state under attack will not be able to count on the support of its allies - the outlet writes.

Recall

Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said that two Russian missiles and a drone fell on Polish territory on Friday, November 20, when the Russian Federation launched a massive strike against neighboring Ukraine.