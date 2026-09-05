Poland has become an EU leader in terms of gas storage levels: what is the situation in other countries

$44.730.1251.940.29
ukenru
12:17 AM • 1396 views
In Germany, production of thousands of long-range drones for Ukraine has begun—one of them can strike at a distance of 1,500 km
11:55 PM • 2644 views
Trump Veiledly Supported the Production of Patriot Missiles in Ukraine – U.S. MediaPhoto
11:29 PM • 3738 views
Russia attacked a high-rise building in Boryspil — a fire broke out there, and two women were hospitalizedVideo
10:37 PM • 5764 views
Trump may "give" the Falkland Islands to Argentina to punish Britain over Iran; the Argentine president has already made demands
08:58 PM • 11002 views
Denmark is preparing to send migrants to "return centers" outside the EU — how this will affect Ukrainians
08:46 PM • 10756 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine received an order for a "silence regime" at the front for several days – media
08:40 PM • 9620 views
After the attack on the oil depot near Sochi, up to 6 fuel tanks were destroyed - mediaPhotoVideo
08:15 PM • 9416 views
Usyk received a UPL bronze medalPhotoVideo
07:32 PM • 10305 views
Witkoff and Kushner are taking a proposal to Moscow and Kyiv to end the war — Trump
September 4, 04:48 PM • 20172 views
Witkoff and Kushner will visit Kyiv on Sunday - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+19°
3m/s
76%
744mm
Popular news
The "Saint-Sophia Cathedral of Kyiv" reserve was damaged during russia's barbaric attack on KyivSeptember 4, 03:04 PM • 4830 views
Russian strike on the office of SBU chief Poklad — what is known about the condition of the security service chiefSeptember 4, 03:24 PM • 4048 views
He stabbed his own mother to death and filmed the killing on his phone — an 18-year-old man was detained in ZakarpattiaSeptember 4, 04:12 PM • 12042 views
Blogger Anastasiia Skalnytska announced her divorce from her husbandVideoSeptember 4, 04:24 PM • 22745 views
The US called on Ukraine and russia to suspend strikes during Witkoff’s and Kushner’s visits to moscow and Kyiv — media reportsSeptember 4, 05:22 PM • 13327 views
Publications
How the war changed Ukrainian cinema - key takeaways from 2026 Odesa International Film FestivalPhotoSeptember 4, 02:28 PM • 33806 views
Dismissal from service, financial support, transfers — the Office of the Military Ombudsman named the reasons for the most frequent complaints
Exclusive
September 4, 12:00 PM • 44750 views
The Economic Security Bureau cannot independently establish new taxation rules - lawyer
Exclusive
September 4, 11:35 AM • 40502 views
Crimea under attack: what the 2026 holiday season was like for RussiansPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 4, 11:01 AM • 35873 views
Top 5 recipes for preserving cucumbers for the winter that will turn out perfectly the first timePhotoSeptember 4, 10:21 AM • 44451 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
John Ratcliffe
Steve Witkoff
Javier Milei
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Kyiv Oblast
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Aniston shared the last piece of advice she received from Dolly Parton11:07 PM • 1194 views
Steve Irwin's wife spoke about the "Crocodile Hunter's" final weeks of life 20 years laterPhoto10:06 PM • 1800 views
Blogger Anastasiia Skalnytska announced her divorce from her husbandVideoSeptember 4, 04:24 PM • 22800 views
Kelly Osbourne revealed how she coped with harsh body-shaming after her father's deathPhotoSeptember 4, 12:05 AM • 44559 views
Khloé Kardashian showed her children on their first day of school and admitted that she is not ready for them to grow upPhotoSeptember 3, 11:07 PM • 41056 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Instagram
Film
Series
Brent Crude

Poland has become an EU leader in terms of gas storage levels: what is the situation in other countries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

Poland’s gas storage facilities are 93.5% full, compared with an EU average of 65.4%. The European Commission sees no threat to supplies.

Poland has become an EU leader in terms of gas storage levels: what is the situation in other countries

Poland ranked first in the European Union in terms of gas storage levels—as of September 1, its facilities were 93.5% full. LRT reports this, citing polskieradio.pl, writes UNN.

Details

The average storage level in the EU is 65.4%. Poland has already significantly exceeded the 80% threshold that the European Commission considers sufficient to get through the winter period.

After Poland, the highest figures are recorded by Portugal—93.1% and Italy—83.1%. In Germany, gas storage facilities are 53.3% full.

Germany refuses to purchase gas; a difficult winter awaits the country - Politico09.08.26, 05:01 • 18696 views

The lowest levels were recorded in the Netherlands—47.2% and Latvia—45%.

The European Commission currently sees no immediate threat to the security of gas supplies ahead of winter. According to its spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen, a storage level of 80% should be sufficient to get through the heating season steadily.

An additional factor is the reduction in gas consumption in the EU—it is approximately 17% lower than before the start of the energy crisis.

Europe enters winter with its lowest gas reserves in 13 years - The Guardian29.08.26, 20:38 • 10084 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
European Commission
Latvia
European Union
Italy
Germany
Netherlands
Portugal
Poland