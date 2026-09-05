Poland has become an EU leader in terms of gas storage levels: what is the situation in other countries

Poland ranked first in the European Union in terms of gas storage levels—as of September 1, its facilities were 93.5% full. LRT reports this, citing polskieradio.pl, writes UNN.

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The average storage level in the EU is 65.4%. Poland has already significantly exceeded the 80% threshold that the European Commission considers sufficient to get through the winter period.

After Poland, the highest figures are recorded by Portugal—93.1% and Italy—83.1%. In Germany, gas storage facilities are 53.3% full.

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The lowest levels were recorded in the Netherlands—47.2% and Latvia—45%.

The European Commission currently sees no immediate threat to the security of gas supplies ahead of winter. According to its spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen, a storage level of 80% should be sufficient to get through the heating season steadily.

An additional factor is the reduction in gas consumption in the EU—it is approximately 17% lower than before the start of the energy crisis.

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