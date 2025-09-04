Plane broke down: Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez didn't make it to Paris, but will attend the meeting in support of Ukraine online

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez will take part in a meeting in support of Ukraine via video conference. This is reported by UNN with reference to EFE.

Details

The head of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, was forced to return to Madrid instead of visiting Paris. The prime minister's official plane broke down halfway. However, he will still be in Paris, albeit virtually. He will use a video conference format to participate in the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting for Ukraine.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already arrived at the Élysée Palace in Paris, where the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting is to take place.

Recall

Today in Paris, a summit of the "Coalition of the Willing" on security guarantees for Ukraine will be held, chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.