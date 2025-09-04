Plane broke down: Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez didn't make it to Paris, but will attend the meeting in support of Ukraine online

$41.370.01
48.200.03
ukenru
08:52 AM • 638 views
Zelenskyy arrived at the Élysée Palace: the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" begins
08:49 AM • 666 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada resumed broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
08:13 AM • 3308 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
08:05 AM • 3512 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
05:20 AM • 21315 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 34960 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 38094 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 36540 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 64701 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 10:05 AM • 27341 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
1.7m/s
52%
753mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 269902 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 262406 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 259709 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 253120 views
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in LisbonSeptember 3, 11:48 PM • 17568 views
Publications
For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipesPhoto07:53 AM • 4084 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
Exclusive
05:20 AM • 21315 views
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhotoSeptember 3, 02:49 PM • 27146 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 64701 views
In the USA, a company that the State Aviation Service of Ukraine entrusted with supporting repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters was deemed unsuitable for cooperationPhotoSeptember 3, 06:57 AM • 44963 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Xi Jinping
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Paris
State Border of Ukraine
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhoto07:43 AM • 2488 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 12306 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 14564 views
Star premieres and already known names: which films made it into the program of the London Film Festival 2025September 3, 01:20 PM • 17346 views
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000PhotoSeptember 2, 02:15 PM • 34589 views
Actual
Fake news
Shahed-136
The Washington Post
Tesla Model Y
BFM TV

Plane broke down: Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez didn't make it to Paris, but will attend the meeting in support of Ukraine online

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

The plane carrying the head of the Spanish government to Paris for the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting broke down. Pedro Sanchez returned to Madrid and promises to join the summit on security guarantees for Ukraine via video link.

Plane broke down: Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez didn't make it to Paris, but will attend the meeting in support of Ukraine online

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez will take part in a meeting in support of Ukraine via video conference. This is reported by UNN with reference to EFE.

Details

The head of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, was forced to return to Madrid instead of visiting Paris. The prime minister's official plane broke down halfway. However, he will still be in Paris, albeit virtually. He will use a video conference format to participate in the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting for Ukraine.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already arrived at the Élysée Palace in Paris, where the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting is to take place.

Recall

Today in Paris, a summit of the "Coalition of the Willing" on security guarantees for Ukraine will be held, chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics
"Coalition of the Willing"
Pedro Sánchez
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Paris
France
United Kingdom
Spain
Madrid
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine