Peace Summit: which leaders have already arrived

Nowadays, heads of state are constantly arriving in Burgenstock, Switzerland, where the Peace Summit will soon begin. In particular, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have already arrived in Switzerland. This was reported by UNN with reference to local media.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has arrived in Switzerland for a peace conference in Ukraine. According to journalists, he landed at the Zurich airport after 16:00, from where he headed to Burgenstock.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also arrived in Switzerland.

To date, 101 countries and international organizations have registered for the first Inaugural Peace Summit.

On the sidelines of the inaugural Peace Summit, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already met with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Chilean President Gabriel Borych.

The official meeting ceremony will begin at 17:30 Kyiv time.