June 17: International Crocodile Day, World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 12781 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 129123 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 131009 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 145275 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 203161 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 241476 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 149243 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370369 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182799 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149872 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 87359 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 123258 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 110197 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 24753 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 44707 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 128990 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 112273 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 130912 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 125218 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 145189 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 9684 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 11229 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 15470 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 16801 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 26122 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

June 17: International Crocodile Day, World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118354 views

Today, on June 17, animal rights activists and wildlife lovers in many countries around the world can join various events to mark International Crocodile Day. The ancestors of crocodiles appeared on our planet about 200 million years ago. Today, there are 21 species of crocodiles in the world.

June 17: International Crocodile Day, World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought

Today, on June 17, animal rights activists and wildlife lovers in many countries of the world can join various events on the occasion of the International Crocodile Day, UNN reports.

The ancestors of crocodiles appeared on our planet about 200 million years ago. Today, there are 21 species of crocodiles in the world.

Crocodiles are common in tropical and subtropical regions. They live in hot areas of Central and South America, Africa, Asia and Australia. Alligators and caimans are common in tropical and subtropical regions of the Americas, and only Chinese alligators are found in East Asia.

The world's largest reptile, the saltwater comb crocodile, lives off the coast of the Indian and Pacific Oceans, growing up to 6 meters long and weighing up to 1 ton. Crested crocodiles live in bays and river mouths, and sometimes swim to the open sea.

Crocodiles play an important role in the balance of nature and the environment. They are apex predators in their ecosystems, regulating populations of other animals and maintaining biodiversity. However, crocodiles also face many threats, including habitat loss, poaching, and illegal trade in their skin and meat.

In the 70s of the twentieth century, the Nile crocodile was threatened with complete extinction. Thanks to the measures taken, the population was preserved. Today, about 1500 of these predators live in protected areas.

Since 1995, on June 17, the United Nations has initiated events dedicated to the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought.

According to various estimates, about 12 million hectares of land are lost on Earth every year. This, together with droughts, leads to agricultural losses of more than $40 billion annually. In Africa, more than a million people have become victims of droughts over the past 40 years.

Almost 60% of Ukraine's land is affected by erosion.

The purpose of today's event is to raise public awareness of the loss of land and soil, to unite people and governments to solve the environmental problem by protecting land, increasing soil fertility and saving energy resources.

June 17 is also the unofficial World Scavenger Day.

The event was initiated in 2011 by John Arwood, owner of a waste recycling company, to draw public attention to the hard work of people who keep communities clean.

You can still join the World Tessellation Day today.

A tessellation is a mosaic made up of several identical shapes that are adjacent to each other without gaps and do not overlap.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Holy Martyrs, the brothers Manuel, Ismail, and Saul.

They came from a noble Persian family, and their mother was a Christian.

The ruler of Persia sent Manuel, Ishmael, and Saul on a peace mission to the Roman Emperor Julian the Apostate.

When the emperor learned that Christians had arrived, he offered them a sacrifice to pagan gods, but the brothers refused.

For this, Manuel, Ismael, and Saul were tortured for a long time, and then, by order of the emperor, their heads were beheaded.

On June 17, Joseph, Mykyta, Savelii, Dina, and Diana celebrate their name days.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

