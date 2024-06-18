$41.340.03
Parliament supports bill on relocation of military units - MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23876 views

Parliament passed a bill that allows the redeployment of military units during martial law by decision of the General Staff of the Armed Forces in coordination with the Ministry of Defense.

Parliament supports bill on relocation of military units - MP

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a basis a draft law that stipulates that during martial law, the redeployment of military units is carried out by the decision of the General Staff of the Armed Forces in coordination with the Ministry of Defense. This is reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the card of the bill No. 11257.

No. 11257 - during martial law, the redeployment of military units, as well as military educational institutions, institutions and organizations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the level of a formation is carried out by the decision of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in coordination with the Ministry of Defense. Based on Article 265

- Zheleznyak said.

The explanatory note states that the draft law was developed to enable operational decision-making under martial law in Ukraine during the redeployment of military units, as well as military educational institutions, institutions and organizations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the level of a formation.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading a draft law that provides that during martial law, officers deprived of their military rank through disciplinary action shall be reinstated in their former military rank regardless of their regular position.

