The Ministry of Defense has launched a new feature in Reserve+ - "I am a serviceman, but still registered"

Along with the launch of the QR code, the Ministry of Defense has added a new feature to the Reserve+ application that will help servicemen correct an error if their status in the application shows that they are still registered. This was announced by Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chernogorenko during a telethon, UNN reports .

We have launched additional functionality, in addition to generating a QR code, we have launched the function "I am a serviceman, but still registered". Military personnel who see that they are still registered, submit an electronic request and clarify that they are already military personnel and this status will be corrected by the TCC and JV by sending a request to the relevant military unit about the fact that the person has accepted the obligation to serve in the military - Chernogorenko said.

According to her, the Defense Ministry will come out with an explanation of all the functionality later.

Already 1.5 million citizens have updated their data through the Reserve+ mobile application.