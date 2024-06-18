The Ministry of Defense has launched a new feature in Reserve+ - "I am a serviceman, but still registered"

$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 16854 views

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 152892 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 147916 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 161080 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 211809 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 246380 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 152805 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371020 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183478 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 150008 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 97236 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 139479 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 127304 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 35908 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 54531 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 12658 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 13847 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 17878 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19012 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 36826 views
The Ministry of Defense has launched a new feature in Reserve+ - "I am a serviceman, but still registered"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104279 views

The Ministry of Defense has added a new function "I am a serviceman, but I am still registered" to the Reserve+ program, which allows servicemen to correct their status.

The Ministry of Defense has launched a new feature in Reserve+ - "I am a serviceman, but still registered"

Along with the launch of the QR code, the Ministry of Defense has added a new feature to the Reserve+ application that will help servicemen correct an error if their status in the application shows that they are still registered. This was announced by Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chernogorenko during a telethon, UNN reports .

We have launched additional functionality, in addition to generating a QR code, we have launched the function "I am a serviceman, but still registered". Military personnel who see that they are still registered, submit an electronic request and clarify that they are already military personnel and this status will be corrected by the TCC and JV by sending a request to the relevant military unit about the fact that the person has accepted the obligation to serve in the military

- Chernogorenko said.

According to her, the Defense Ministry will come out with an explanation of all the functionality later.

Recall

Already 1.5 million citizens have updated their data through the Reserve+ mobile application.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPolitics
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
