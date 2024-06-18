NABU wants to repair air conditioners, even though power companies ask not to use them to save electricity

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine wants to repair air conditioners for almost 400 thousand hryvnias, while the authorities urge not to use them to save electricity. This is evidenced by the data on the website Prozorro, UNN reports.

In early June, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine instructed public authorities to reduce consumption, in particular to stop using air conditioners. In addition, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal recommended that law enforcement agencies, the judiciary, other government agencies, and businesses take a similar step.

NABU announced the tender in late May. Its expected value was 456 thousand hryvnias.

Four companies took part in the auction. The lowest bidder was Ventpromservice LLC, which offered UAH 215,000, but this offer was rejected.

Therefore, NABU is currently considering another proposal - from Smart Climate Group LLC for UAH 398.9 thousand.

So we are waiting to see what decision the NABU will make. However, if the anti-corruption activists are not going to use the air conditioners, is it reasonable to spend almost 400 thousand hryvnias on their repair?

Also, in 2024, the NABU will spend at least UAH 6.5 million on translation services.

In addition, in April, anti-corruption activists purchased services for repairing toilets for more than UAH 3 million.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine is "known" for its ability to loudly announce the exposure of another scheme and announce suspicion to a top official. However, these cases often fall apart in courts or even fail to reach them.

In addition, a scandal has recently erupted in the NABU over an alleged leak of information from the bureau. The former head of the Brovary District State Administration, advisor to the Presidential Office, Georgiy Birkadze, whose home was searched by law enforcement officers in this case, said that the case of the "leak" of data from NABU was turned into a show instead of an investigation.