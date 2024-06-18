The company Allseeds Black Sea, which tried to block the work of the strategic enterprise Odesa Port Plant, could have colluded with the inspection authorities to avoid responsibility, UNN writes.

In particular, Alsids was involved in a high-profile scandal on the market about the falsification of sunflower oil. The company was suspected of diluting the oil with chicken fat to reduce the cost of production. Then, because of these facts, the NGO appealed to the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection, after which Olsids itself allegedly asked the supervisory authority to check all companies on the market for counterfeiting. The sunflower oil market participants were very outraged by this scandal and claimed that it discredited the entire industry.

Surprisingly, however, the scandal did not go beyond statements about the inspection. It is still not known for certain whether the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection conducted the inspection. UNN journalists tried to find out this information and sent a request to the regulator, but did not receive a response.

In addition, by 2019, Alsids had repeatedly had problems with the tax service. It is not known for certain whether the company has really improved or become "more careful". However, it is worth noting that it was at this time that the "shadow supervisor" of the tax service changed. Whether the company's management could have reached an agreement with the tax authorities to "resolve the problems" remains an open question.

In this context, we cannot but mention the latest scandal that was actually committed by Allseeds Black Sea. The company tried to illegally use the road, which is on the balance sheet of the Odesa Port Plant, to access berth 1 of the Pivdennyi port to load ships with oil.

During these violations, the company appealed to the fact that had a permit from the USPA. However, it is unclear on what grounds the Administration could have issued it. After all, according to the passport of berth No. 1 of Pivdennyi port, the port operator cannot use it to provide services for loading ships with vegetable oil. In addition, at that time, there were other berths available in the waters of Pivdennyi port that could be used to provide services for loading vessels with vegetable oil.

The OPP claimed that such actions by the USPA and Allseeds lead to a violation of the law on the safety of navigation in the seaport.

It is difficult to believe in such frequent coincidences, and everything points to the possibility that Alsids could have become a party to a corruption scheme and agreed with the inspection authorities.