$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive
01:12 PM • 2292 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 17874 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 155606 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 149832 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 162409 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 212519 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 246820 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153039 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371086 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183538 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 98417 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 141414 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 129261 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 37187 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 55683 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 2292 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 155606 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 130539 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 149832 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 142614 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 12988 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 14148 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 18160 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19270 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 38070 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Too many coincidences: how Alsys is looking for a way "between the drops"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 193024 views

It is hard to believe in such frequent coincidences, and everything points to the possibility that Alsids may have been involved in a corruption scheme and made a deal with the inspection authorities.

Too many coincidences: how Alsys is looking for a way "between the drops"

The company Allseeds Black Sea, which tried to block the work of the strategic enterprise Odesa Port Plant, could have colluded with the inspection authorities to avoid responsibility, UNN writes.

In particular, Alsids was involved in a high-profile scandal on the market about the falsification of sunflower oil. The company was suspected of diluting the oil with chicken fat to reduce the cost of production. Then, because of these facts, the NGO appealed to the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection, after which Olsids itself allegedly asked the supervisory authority to check all companies on the market for counterfeiting. The sunflower oil market participants were very outraged by this scandal and claimed that it discredited the entire industry.

Surprisingly, however, the scandal did not go beyond statements about the inspection. It is still not known for certain whether the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection conducted the inspection. UNN journalists tried to find out this information and sent a request to the regulator, but did not receive a response.

In addition, by 2019, Alsids had repeatedly had problems with the tax service. It is not known for certain whether the company has really improved or become "more careful". However, it is worth noting that it was at this time that the "shadow supervisor" of the tax service changed. Whether the company's management could have reached an agreement with the tax authorities to "resolve the problems" remains an open question.

In this context, we cannot but mention the latest scandal that was actually committed by Allseeds Black Sea. The company tried to illegally use the road, which is on the balance sheet of the Odesa Port Plant, to access berth 1 of the Pivdennyi port to load ships with oil.

During these violations, the company appealed to the fact that had a permit from the USPA. However, it is unclear on what grounds the Administration could have issued it. After all, according to the passport of berth No. 1 of Pivdennyi port, the port operator cannot use it to provide services for loading ships with vegetable oil. In addition, at that time, there were other berths available in the waters of Pivdennyi port that could be used to provide services for loading vessels with vegetable oil.

The OPP claimed that such actions by the USPA and Allseeds lead to a violation of the law on the safety of navigation in the seaport.

It is difficult to believe in such frequent coincidences, and everything points to the possibility that Alsids could have become a party to a corruption scheme and agreed with the inspection authorities.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Publications
Poland
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91