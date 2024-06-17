The first project "Podorozhnyk Educational Pharmacy" with an innovative approach was opened in Ukraine

The first project "Podorozhnyk Educational Pharmacy" with an innovative approach has been opened in Ukraine. The pharmacy started its work in Lviv, initiated and organized by the largest network of pharmacies, Podorozhnyk.

The project is designed to maximize the interaction between students, employees and customers. The students will have the opportunity not only to acquire theoretical knowledge but also to apply it in practice in the work of the pharmacy, dispensing medicines to customers. For this purpose, the pharmacy has created all the necessary conditions - classrooms for studying, a large material room and a trading floor, a kitchen where you can eat and relax.

Each student intern will be assigned a personal experienced pharmacist of the company. This will ensure an individualized approach and help students to adapt faster and master the necessary professional skills. In addition, it will accelerate the development of competencies in providing quality customer service.

We consider our mission and goal not only to continuously improve the qualifications of pharmacists and bring them to a new level, but, above all, to communicate with customers in a humane manner. Pharmacy is about pharmacopoeia, because people come to us for help, and we have to provide it. In addition, we want to popularize the profession of pharmacist. We make beautiful pharmacies - places where you want to work. We show that pharmacy can be both fun and beautiful. This pharmacy project is the first one. In the long run, we want to have at least one educational pharmacy in every regional center of our country. I believe that this is the beginning, that we will change the industry, make it interesting and prestigious for our students - said Taras Kolyada, CEO of the Podorozhnyk pharmacy chain, during the opening.

The project was also created to effectively adapt novice pharmacists to the real working conditions in a pharmacy. Thanks to a pharmacy of this format, the network's employees will be able to learn new products, share experiences, etc. An integral part of the project is activities aimed at introducing the profession of pharmacist, the culture of medicine consumption for customers, and generally raising the prestige of the profession.

"The opening of the first educational pharmacy of the Podorozhnyk pharmacy chain is very touching, beautiful, and thoughtful. It is clear that people have invested their knowledge, experience, and desire to develop the profession of pharmacist, which is so important to us all. I am very grateful to the management of the company "Podorozhnyk" for creating such a beautiful training center. I hope that such initiatives will develop, because they are really needed. After all, good specialists are our future, the future of the country. I wish our children and students to choose the right profession, which is important and necessary. To really feel that this is the profession they would like to choose. This will be very important for our city, country and state. Therefore, I urge everyone to come to this pharmacy, have a look, see how beautiful everything is here, learn and really feel that this is your profession," said Marta Matiushko, Head of the Health Care Department of Lviv City Council, who attended the opening.

One of the objectives of the Podorozhnyk Training Pharmacy project is to share the experience of pharmacists: employees will be able to come to the training pharmacy for a certain period of time and improve their skills, which will support their development as industry professionals.

The Podorozhnyk pharmacy chain is a leader in opportunities for pharmacists. In 2023, more than 500 pharmacists became pharmacy managers, and 50 pharmacy managers were promoted to the position of regional manager. In addition, they can develop in other areas at the central office.

The Educational Pharmacy project offers not only unique opportunities for students and staff, but also quality service for customers. For visitors to the pharmacy, service may take a little longer. However, the pharmacy guarantees the quality and compliance of all services with the highest standards. And it is the format of the pharmacy open to customers that ensures effective practice for young people, as they will be immersed in the field of pharmacy to the fullest extent possible.

This initiative of Podorozhnyk is a step forward in the development of pharmaceutical care and the profession as a whole, opens up new opportunities for young professionals and improves the level of service in pharmacies across the country.