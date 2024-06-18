June 18: International Picnic Day, Birthday of the Stroller

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 12785 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 129142 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 131017 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 145284 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 203165 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 241479 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 149245 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370369 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182799 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149872 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 88565 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 125234 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 112283 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 26127 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 45869 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 129142 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 112379 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 131017 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 125316 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 145284 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 9702 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 11234 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 15474 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 16805 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 26179 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

June 18: International Picnic Day, Birthday of the Stroller

Kyiv • UNN

 • 109996 views

Today, on June 18, all outdoor enthusiasts can join the celebration of the International Picnic Day. Picnics became especially popular among French aristocrats in the eighteenth century. But back then, they were held in the format of social gatherings organized at home or in a rented room.

June 18: International Picnic Day, Birthday of the Stroller

Today, June 18, all lovers of outdoor recreation can join the celebration of the International Picnic Day, UNN reports.

Picnics became especially popular among French aristocrats in the eighteenth century. But back then, they were held in the format of social gatherings organized at home or in a rented room.

Each guest brought a dish, wine, or paid a certain amount. As at every social gathering, picnics valued the art of intellectual and witty conversation, and  sometimes a picnic also included music and dancing.

After the Revolution of 1779, French aristocrats who moved to the UK began to popularize picnics in Foggy Albion, and even created the Picnic Society in 1801. It was there that outdoor picnics were first organized in the UK, but this phenomenon became widespread only in the early twentieth century. At the same time, picnic baskets began to be sold in London.

June 18 is also the birthday of the baby carriage. It was on June 18, 1889, that inventor William Richardson received a patent for a reversible baby carriage.

It is worth noting that the prototypes of baby carriages appeared in Great Britain in the eighteenth century. They looked like carriages and were pulled by ponies.

Today, food lovers can celebrate the International Sushi Day and the UN's Sustainable Gastronomy Day, which is dedicated to preserving the culinary traditions of the world's peoples.

Since 2019, various events have been held on June 18 to mark the International Day Against Hate Speech.

The purpose of the event is to raise public awareness of the harmful effects of propaganda, hate speech, and the negative impact of hate speech and to call on people to counteract these phenomena.

Today, you can still join  the Autism Pride Day.

Autistic brain disorders cause difficulties with socialization, perception, and behavior in general. However, it has been proven that autistic people are more attentive to details, are good at love and live a colorful life.

The key goal of today's event is to unite people with autism, raise awareness of these disorders, and break down the stereotypes that exist around autistic people.

Today is the Day of the District Police Officer in Ukraine.

And on June 18, everyone is allowed to panic.

The International Panic Day is a kind of comic holiday when you don't have to restrain yourself, but, on the contrary, you have to let go of your fears and panic because of your experiences.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of the Holy Martyr Leontyne.

The man served in the Roman army and spread Christian teaching among the military.

When the persecution of Christians intensified, Leonty was captured, tortured for a long time, and then executed.

Leonid, Oleksandr, and Serhii celebrate their name days on June 18.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite
United Nations
United Kingdom
Ukraine
London
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91