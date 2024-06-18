June 18: International Picnic Day, Birthday of the Stroller

Today, June 18, all lovers of outdoor recreation can join the celebration of the International Picnic Day, UNN reports.

Picnics became especially popular among French aristocrats in the eighteenth century. But back then, they were held in the format of social gatherings organized at home or in a rented room.

Each guest brought a dish, wine, or paid a certain amount. As at every social gathering, picnics valued the art of intellectual and witty conversation, and sometimes a picnic also included music and dancing.

After the Revolution of 1779, French aristocrats who moved to the UK began to popularize picnics in Foggy Albion, and even created the Picnic Society in 1801. It was there that outdoor picnics were first organized in the UK, but this phenomenon became widespread only in the early twentieth century. At the same time, picnic baskets began to be sold in London.

June 18 is also the birthday of the baby carriage. It was on June 18, 1889, that inventor William Richardson received a patent for a reversible baby carriage.

It is worth noting that the prototypes of baby carriages appeared in Great Britain in the eighteenth century. They looked like carriages and were pulled by ponies.

Today, food lovers can celebrate the International Sushi Day and the UN's Sustainable Gastronomy Day, which is dedicated to preserving the culinary traditions of the world's peoples.

Since 2019, various events have been held on June 18 to mark the International Day Against Hate Speech.

The purpose of the event is to raise public awareness of the harmful effects of propaganda, hate speech, and the negative impact of hate speech and to call on people to counteract these phenomena.

Today, you can still join the Autism Pride Day.

Autistic brain disorders cause difficulties with socialization, perception, and behavior in general. However, it has been proven that autistic people are more attentive to details, are good at love and live a colorful life.

The key goal of today's event is to unite people with autism, raise awareness of these disorders, and break down the stereotypes that exist around autistic people.

Today is the Day of the District Police Officer in Ukraine.

And on June 18, everyone is allowed to panic.

The International Panic Day is a kind of comic holiday when you don't have to restrain yourself, but, on the contrary, you have to let go of your fears and panic because of your experiences.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of the Holy Martyr Leontyne.

The man served in the Roman army and spread Christian teaching among the military.

When the persecution of Christians intensified, Leonty was captured, tortured for a long time, and then executed.

Leonid, Oleksandr, and Serhii celebrate their name days on June 18.