Fell off the stage during a performance: British actor Ian McKellen is hospitalized

During the theater performance of "Kings of the Gamblers" in London, 85-year-old actor Ian McKellen fell off the stage and was hospitalized. However, doctors have already assured that there is no threat to life and the man will recover quickly. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Independent.

Details

An actor exercises on the stage of London's West End theater during a fight scene in the play The King's Players, in which McKellen played John Falstaff.

At first, some spectators thought it was part of the performance, but McKellen screamed in pain after the fall and called for help.



According to an employee of the theater, the staff and two doctors who were in the audience helped the actor.

Currently, doctors say McKellen is in "good spirits" and is expected to make a full recovery.

Eventually, the performance was canceled. Also, the performance scheduled for Tuesday was postponed to give McKellen time to rest and recover

For reference

Ian Murray McKellen is a British film and television actor. His most famous roles include Magneto in the X-Men films and as the wizard Gandalf in the Lord of the Rings film trilogy.

