Fell off the stage during a performance: British actor Ian McKellen is hospitalized

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 11352 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 120789 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 125096 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 139747 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 200170 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 239807 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 147975 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370136 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182566 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149811 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
34%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 84793 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 118937 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 105666 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 21816 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 42219 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 120789 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 106580 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 125096 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 119797 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 139747 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 7856 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 10363 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 14645 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 16061 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 22419 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Fell off the stage during a performance: British actor Ian McKellen is hospitalized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106309 views

The 85-year-old actor Ian McKellen fell off the stage during a theater performance in London and was hospitalized, but doctors assured him that he would recover quickly.

Fell off the stage during a performance: British actor Ian McKellen is hospitalized

During the theater performance of "Kings of the Gamblers" in London, 85-year-old actor Ian McKellen fell off the stage and was hospitalized. However, doctors have already assured that there is no threat to life and the man will recover quickly. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Independent.

Details

An actor exercises on the stage of London's West End theater during a fight scene in the play The King's Players, in which McKellen played John Falstaff.

At first, some spectators thought it was part of the performance, but McKellen screamed in pain after the fall and called for help.

According to an employee of the theater, the staff and two doctors who were in the audience helped the actor.

French actress Anouk Aimée, the heroine of the movie "A Man and a Woman," dies18.06.24, 14:33 • 18235 views

Currently, doctors say McKellen is in "good spirits" and is expected to make a full recovery. 

Eventually, the performance was canceled. Also, the performance scheduled for Tuesday was postponed to give McKellen  time to rest and recover

For reference

Ian Murray McKellen is a British film and television actor. His most famous roles include Magneto in the X-Men films and as the wizard Gandalf in the Lord of the Rings film trilogy. 

Recall

In May , an unknown assailant attacked actor Steve Buscemi on a New York City street. The police department said no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the WorldUNN Lite
New York City
London
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91