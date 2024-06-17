Former MP on Hetmantsev's post: A deputy who starts putting pressure on the court using street methods should be immediately arrested

In his post, Danylo Hetmantsev, chairman of the Rada's tax committee, demands that the court make a certain decision in order to remove a possible competitor in illegal business. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive commentary to UNN by former MP Ihor Mosiychuk.

Details

Earlier, Hetmantsev published several posts in his Telegram channel, in which he called on the public to put pressure on the court and openly criticized the decisions of the judges. Judge of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv Vitaliy Tsyktych appealed to the High Council of Justice and the Prosecutor General's Office with a statement about pressure from Hetmantsev and the MP's attempts to influence the court's decisions and interfere in its activities.

First of all, I believe that any MP who, instead of writing a statement to the HCJ, NABU, or law enforcement agencies against a judge, starts putting pressure on the court using street methods, threats, and so on, should be immediately arrested for such actions. Because if this does not happen, we will never have justice in our country, - Mosiychuk noted.

According to him, Hetmantsev's case is even worse, as the head of the tax committee is pressuring the court to seize the property of an entrepreneur who, in his opinion, is engaged in illegal activities.

And thirdly, he is doing this for a reason, because this entrepreneur is hypothetically his competitor in counterfeiting, in illegal business. Because it is Hetmantsev and Sokur (acting Deputy Head of the State Tax Service Yevhen Sokur - ed.), who actually runs the State Tax Service, who control a factory in Khmelnytsky region that produces counterfeit cigarettes that are smuggled into the EU. Taken together, we need to write on Hetmantsev's fences and indicate that this is the person behind counterfeiting in Ukraine, - Mosiychuk emphasized.

In his opinion, Hetmantsev made the post to turn the tables.

The former MP added that he has witnesses to Hetmantsev's illegal activities who are ready to tell the international community about the cover-up of counterfeiting business by Hetmantsev and the company. Mosiychuk also noted that he is ready to provide the relevant facts.

Add

Denys Neviadomskyi, President of the All-Ukrainian Association of Retired Judges, emphasized that Hetmantsev violates the Criminal Code of Ukraine with such calls . According to him, the MP, in particular, calls for interference in the work of the court and violates the presumption of innocence.

Lawyer Dmytro Kasyanenko noted that Hetmantsev's post could be regarded as pressure on the judge and influence on his decision. Lawyer Serhiy Lysenko notedthat Hetmantsev is trying to influence the court through social media through public opinion and is taking on the role of a judge, determining which decision of Themis will be legal in the criminal proceedings on illegal tobacco.

Recall

Detectives of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine conducted searches at the production and warehouse premises of an enterprise licensed to officially produce tobacco products. The company is linked to a well-known Odesa smuggler under sanctions, Vadym Alperin.