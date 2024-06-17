Expert tells how gray grain exports affect Ukraine's economy.

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 11287 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 120356 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 124809 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 139478 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 200032 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 239743 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 147927 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370128 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182556 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149811 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
34%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 84793 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 118937 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 105666 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 21816 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 42219 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 120356 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 106287 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 124809 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 119528 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 139479 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 7766 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 10321 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 14608 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 16022 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 22226 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Expert tells how gray grain exports affect Ukraine's economy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120275 views

Expert tells how gray grain exports affect Ukraine's economy.

Expert tells how gray grain exports affect Ukraine's economy

Non-return of foreign currency proceeds to Ukraine after "gray" grain exports negatively affects the gold and foreign exchange reserves and exchange rate stability. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive commentary UNN by the deputy head of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council, Dmytro Kohan.

"Gray" exports, we just need to understand their nature. This is grain that was bought for cash without official reflection of such transactions, further this grain is exported abroad, and the currency is not returned to the country on such contacts. But there is always a symbiosis. It may be with the return of currency to the country, there may be "white" conventional grain, but without return. But the most "black" story, quite common, is just when they buy grain for cash, but the currency is not returned. The non-return of currency does not affect the budget directly, it affects the exchange rate stability", - said Kohan.

According to him, when foreign currency does not enter the country, the National Bank of Ukraine has to "put out fires" by means of currency interventions and sell foreign currency from the gold and foreign exchange reserves.

"Therefore, we cannot talk about direct impact on the budget, it is indirect.... We bought grain for cash - it is this stage that affects the budget... Honestly speaking, I will not comment on the figures, probably it is definitely not 100 million hryvnias, but also not 100 billion hryvnias. These are large sums, but not half of the budget of our country," Kohan noted.

At the same time, he said, the share of gray exports of grain has significantly decreased this year. Kohan added that the Ministry of Economy reported that in September-October 2023 gray exports were at the level of 28-30%, and in April 2024 - was 18%.

"The decrease is due to the fact that just in September-October introduced procedures for verification of exporters, a whole resolution of the CMU was developed for this purpose, established rules for exporters: if previously any person could bring grain to the port and export it, but now there are additional checks and the need to meet certain criteria or, if the criteria do not pass - you need to submit to the Ministry of Economy contracts, and there they consider them," - said the expert.

Recall

Earlier UNN told how the scheme of "gray" grain exports works. To do this, dishonest entrepreneurs, in particular, use "risky" enterprises. One example is the grain terminal "Olympex", which is still almost the only gate for "gray" exports.

In particular, in January 2021, law enforcers were interested in a number of companies involved in grain export and associated with GNT Group of Odessa businessmen Serhiy Groza and Vladimir Naumenko. LLC "Ferko", LLC "Metalsukrane Corp LTD", LLC "Grain Reloading Complex "Inzernoexport" and enterprise "Vtormetexport", belonging to GNT Group, actively used the requisites" risky" companies for export operations. In the course of the investigation, the territorial department of the BEB in the Odessa region identified at least three such "risky" enterprises: AUTSTAFF 19 LLC, ALISENTA TRADE LLC, and SOLTEK PRODUCT LLC. In addition, the investigation found that the exported grain was stored, inter alia, in the warehouses of Olympex Coupe International LLC, which is also controlled by Groza and Naumenko.

Based on the results of the investigation, law enforcers found that none of the mentioned "risky" enterprises had no proof of purchase of grains that were planned to be exported - more than 2 thousand tons of corn, barley, wheat (this is only what was found by law enforcers during the searches). In addition, all these enterprises violated the requirements of financial and tax reporting, demonstrated zero profitability, and understated profit tax.

According to law enforcers' calculations, Groza and Naumenko's companies caused almost UAH 37.5m damage to the state within the framework of this criminal case alone. At the same time, the exporter of "gray" grain was Agiros LLC, which belongs to a well-known smuggler Vadim Alperin, against whom the SNBO imposed sanctions in 2021 and who was deprived of Ukrainian citizenship. And shipped these grains, according to media reports, another company controlled by Groza and Naumenko, "Attollo Granum." 

This criminal proceeding is currently still under investigation.

Another criminal proceedinginvolving Groza and Naumenko's company, Olympex Coupe International LLC, is being investigated by the territorial department of the Kyiv City BEB. It was opened a year later, in 2022, but also concerns "gray" grain exports.

The case is being investigated under articles on tax evasion, forgery of documents for state registers, legalization (laundering) of proceeds of crime and illegal handling of weapons or ammunition.

The scheme used by Groza and Naumenko's company is identical to the one used earlier, only the names of the fictitious companies differ, and not all of them. In particular, it includes AUTSTAFF 19 LLC mentioned in another criminal proceeding. 

In addition to this company, they also used the "risky" companies EXPRESS ALL and AGROTRANS-GROUP. With their help, according to the investigation, at least 40,000 tons of grain and oilseeds disappeared from the terminal in 2023.  

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
National Bank of Ukraine
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ukraine
Odesa
Poland
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91