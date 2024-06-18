Ukraine expects €1.9 billion under the Ukraine Facility program this month - Shmyhal

This month, Ukraine expects to receive 1.9 billion euros under the Ukraine Facility program. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

Details

We are strengthening the financial stability of the state. We are working on attracting funds from our partners. Since the beginning of the year, we have already attracted USD 11.8 billion in external financing. We expect that further support will be predictable and stable. This month, we expect to receive EUR 1.9 billion under the Ukraine Facility program. After the IMF Executive Board approves the fourth revision of the Extended Fund Facility program, we expect another USD 2.2 billion - Shmyhal said.

Recall

The European Commission has published a decision to establish an Audit Boardthat will evaluate the effectiveness and control the use of financial assistance provided to Ukraine under the EUR 50 billion Ukraine Facility program.