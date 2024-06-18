Ukraine expects €1.9 billion under the Ukraine Facility program this month - Shmyhal

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive
01:12 PM • 4080 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 18479 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 156907 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 150786 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 162932 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 212822 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247026 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153103 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371117 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183570 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 99461 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 143003 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 130940 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 38341 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 56680 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 4080 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 156907 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 131473 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 150786 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 143496 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 13176 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 14324 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 18319 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19415 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 38729 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Ukraine expects €1.9 billion under the Ukraine Facility program this month - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21470 views

This month, Ukraine expects to receive €1.9 billion under the Extended Fund Facility program and $2.2 billion from the IMF.

Ukraine expects €1.9 billion under the Ukraine Facility program this month - Shmyhal

This month, Ukraine expects to receive 1.9 billion euros under the Ukraine Facility program. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

Details

We are strengthening the financial stability of the state. We are working on attracting funds from our partners. Since the beginning of the year, we have already attracted USD 11.8 billion in external financing. We expect that further support will be predictable and stable. This month, we expect to receive EUR 1.9 billion under the Ukraine Facility program. After the IMF Executive Board approves the fourth revision of the Extended Fund Facility program, we expect another USD 2.2 billion

- Shmyhal said.

Recall

The European Commission has published a decision to establish an Audit Boardthat will evaluate the effectiveness and control the use of financial assistance provided to Ukraine under the EUR 50 billion Ukraine Facility program.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
European Commission
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Poland
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11