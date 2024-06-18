A company whose owner could have helped an FSB agent: who installs anti-drone protection at Ukrainian hydroelectric power plants

A company owned by Vitaliy Gaiduk, a former NSDC secretary with a controversial past, is installing anti-drone protection at several Ukrainian hydroelectric power plants, UNN reports.

According to Prozorro , since September 19, 2023, Ukrstal Construction has won eight tenders of Ukrhydroenergo for the installation of anti-drone protection at several of its facilities. In particular, it is the construction of fences, installation of handrails and protective equipment, and engineering and technical measures for the anti-drone protection of critical infrastructure and technological facilities at Kyiv HPP and PSPP, as well as Kaniv HPP.

The total value of the winning tenders is over UAH 90 million. The procurement was conducted without the use of an electronic system, i.e. without competitors and with direct contracts.

The largest tender for almost UAH 23.3 million was held in February this year for works at the Kyiv HPP.

The latest procurement for almost UAH 12 million is dated June 3, 2024. "Ukrhydroenergo has ordered works on the installation of anti-drone protection for the technological premises of the Kanivska HPP.

Ukrstal Construction is owned by Vitaliy Gaiduk, former Minister of Fuel and Energy, former Deputy Prime Minister for Fuel and Energy, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council in 2006-2007, and one of the founders of the Industrial Union of Donbas, through the Rift Venture Investment Fund.

According to banker Serhiy Dyadechko, in 2016, Haiduk could have been involved in the release in Russia of former MP Oleksandr Shepelev, who was suspected in Ukraine of organizing a number of contract killings and treason. Shepelev was hiding in Russia, where he was arrested in 2015 on an international warrant. According to the banker, Haiduk paid $10 million, Shepelev was released and not extradited to Ukraine.

"Haiduk agrees. Rezvan Bakharchiev and Gor Khechoyan come here to Ukraine. They receive them in cash and, accordingly, take them to the territory of the Russian Federation. Shepelev also testified about this, including later in Russia. And thus, for these ten million, the issue is resolved that the Russian Federation refuses to extradite him to Ukraine. He is released there and becomes a "Russian businessman," says Dyadechko.

The former MP admitted that he had been in contact with representatives of the Russian special services since 2013.

Through the same Rift investment fund, Gaiduk owns the Ukrainian Dairy Company, which residents of Chernihiv Oblast accuse of destroying one of the local roads with its heavy vehicles.

UMK admits that it uses the road between Sydorivka and Komarivka, but does not consider itself responsible for its destruction.

Due to the terrible condition of this road, an ambulance barely got an elderly woman with a stroke to the hospital in Nizhyn. A few days later, patient died in the hospital.

On the level of a dollar millionaire: the agricultural company of the exregional and former Secretary of the national security and Defense Council destroys a rural road, and is not eager to repair it