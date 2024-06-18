No threats to food security for Ukraine - Ministry of Economy

Ukraine's food systems are working steadily, providing more than 90% of domestic consumption and exporting two-thirds of agricultural products. This was stated by the Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko during a telethon, UNN reports.

All food systems in Ukraine are working steadily. We produce enough agricultural products for both domestic and foreign markets - Svyrydenko said.

According to the Minister of Economy, more than 90% of domestic consumption by Ukrainians is covered by domestic production, and ⅔ of agri-food production is already exported.

"Therefore, there are no threats to food security in Ukraine," she emphasized.

Recall

This year's harvest of grains and oilseeds in Ukraine is expected to reach about 77 million tons, up more than 5% from the spring forecast, with grain harvest estimated at 56 million tons and oilseeds at 21 million tons.