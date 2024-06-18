Beheading of a Ukrainian defense lawyer by Russians: the Prosecutor General's Office revealed new horrific details

In the Donetsk region, during aerial reconnaissance, the Defense Forces found a damaged armored vehicle of the Ukrainian military with the severed head of a Ukrainian defender. A pre-trial investigation has been launched. This was reported by press servicesand the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

Details

As reported by Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin, commanders of the Russian army in Donetsk region ordered not to take Ukrainian soldiers prisoner, but to kill them instead. The beheading of a Ukrainian defender was recorded.

While conducting aerial reconnaissance at one of the combat positions in the Donetsk region, Ukrainian military discovered a damaged armored vehicle of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. It contained the severed head of a Ukrainian defender - said the Prosecutor General's Office.

Currently, under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The investigation is taking all necessary measures to establish the circumstances of the incident. The involvement of specific Russian servicemen in the commission of this crime is being checked.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the SBU Main Directorate in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The OGP pointed out that such actions constitute a gross violation of the articles of the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War and the Protocol Additional to the Geneva Conventions and Relative to the Protection of Victims of International Armed Conflicts.