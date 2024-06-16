June 16: Father's Day in Ukraine, World Sea Turtle Day

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 12760 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 128985 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 130908 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 145187 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 203111 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 241444 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 149226 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370367 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182794 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149871 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 87359 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 123258 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 110197 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 24753 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 44707 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 128985 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 112270 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 130908 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 125215 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 145187 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 9682 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 11228 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 15469 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 16800 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 26119 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

June 16: Father's Day in Ukraine, World Sea Turtle Day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106030 views

Today, on the third Sunday of June, many countries around the world, including Ukraine, celebrate Father's Day. The event was first celebrated in 1910 in the American city of Slocan on the initiative of Sonora Smart Dodd. Gradually, the holiday became popular and important in many countries around the world. In Ukraine, Father's Day was officially established by presidential decree in 2019.

June 16: Father's Day in Ukraine, World Sea Turtle Day

Today, on the third Sunday of June, many countries around the world, including Ukraine, celebrate Father's Day, UNN reports.

The event was first celebrated in 1910 in the American city of Slocan on the initiative of Sonora Smart Dodd. The woman decided to dedicate it to her father, farmer William Jackson Smart, who raised Sonora and five other children alone after his wife Ellen died at the birth of their youngest child.

Gradually, the holiday became popular and important in many countries around the world. In Ukraine, Father's Day was officially established by presidential decree in 2019.

For each of us, a father is a nurturer, protector, teacher and friend to whom we owe our basic skills, life principles and values. Children can always count on the help of a loving father, no matter how old they are,  and warm memories of this closest person remain with us for life and give us support in the most difficult times.

On June 16, wildlife enthusiasts can join the World Sea Turtle Day events. The event is set in honor of Archie Carr, a prominent scientist who devoted his entire life to the study and conservation of sea turtle populations - he was born on June 15, 1909.

Currently, there are seven species of sea turtles, and all of them are on the verge of extinction.

Sea turtles lay their eggs in a nest that they dig in the sand with their hind flippers. The sex of sea turtles, like many other turtles, is determined by the temperature in the nest. They live for about 100 years.

Green sea turtles eat plant foods and algae. Leatherback and hawksbill turtles eat jellyfish and control their population. Sea turtles can detect the Earth's magnetic field and use it as a compass.

Another holiday today is related to nature - International Waterfall Day.

The event aims to raise awareness of the vital role that waterfalls play in our planet's ecosystem.

The world's highest waterfall, Angel Falls, is located on the Churun River, a tributary of the Caroni, in the rainforests of Venezuela, in the Canaima National Park.

Since 2018, the International Day of Family Remittances has been celebrated on June 16 at the initiative of the United Nations.

Remittances are the most common way for labor migrants to send money to their families. On average, such funds account for 60% of the budget of a family with one member working abroad.

The International Day of Family Remittances is intended to draw attention to the fact that labor migrants contribute to the financial well-being of not only their own families, but also the countries of their origin. This day also promotes a good attitude towards labor migrants in the countries where they work.

June 16 is also the Day of the African Child. On June 16, 1976, thousands of black schoolchildren in South Africa protested in a demonstration demanding to improve the quality of education.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of St. Tikhon, Bishop of Amantun.

Tikhon was born and lived his entire life in Cyprus, and was a preacher and theologian. He is believed to have received the gift of healing and miracles for his devotion to the Lord.

Tikhon, Konstantin, and Mikhail celebrate their name days on June 16.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite
United Nations
Venezuela
South Africa
Ukraine
Cyprus
Poland
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91