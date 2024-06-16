June 16: Father's Day in Ukraine, World Sea Turtle Day

Today, on the third Sunday of June, many countries around the world, including Ukraine, celebrate Father's Day, UNN reports.

The event was first celebrated in 1910 in the American city of Slocan on the initiative of Sonora Smart Dodd. The woman decided to dedicate it to her father, farmer William Jackson Smart, who raised Sonora and five other children alone after his wife Ellen died at the birth of their youngest child.

Gradually, the holiday became popular and important in many countries around the world. In Ukraine, Father's Day was officially established by presidential decree in 2019.

For each of us, a father is a nurturer, protector, teacher and friend to whom we owe our basic skills, life principles and values. Children can always count on the help of a loving father, no matter how old they are, and warm memories of this closest person remain with us for life and give us support in the most difficult times.

On June 16, wildlife enthusiasts can join the World Sea Turtle Day events. The event is set in honor of Archie Carr, a prominent scientist who devoted his entire life to the study and conservation of sea turtle populations - he was born on June 15, 1909.

Currently, there are seven species of sea turtles, and all of them are on the verge of extinction.

Sea turtles lay their eggs in a nest that they dig in the sand with their hind flippers. The sex of sea turtles, like many other turtles, is determined by the temperature in the nest. They live for about 100 years.

Green sea turtles eat plant foods and algae. Leatherback and hawksbill turtles eat jellyfish and control their population. Sea turtles can detect the Earth's magnetic field and use it as a compass.

Another holiday today is related to nature - International Waterfall Day.

The event aims to raise awareness of the vital role that waterfalls play in our planet's ecosystem.

The world's highest waterfall, Angel Falls, is located on the Churun River, a tributary of the Caroni, in the rainforests of Venezuela, in the Canaima National Park.

Since 2018, the International Day of Family Remittances has been celebrated on June 16 at the initiative of the United Nations.

Remittances are the most common way for labor migrants to send money to their families. On average, such funds account for 60% of the budget of a family with one member working abroad.

The International Day of Family Remittances is intended to draw attention to the fact that labor migrants contribute to the financial well-being of not only their own families, but also the countries of their origin. This day also promotes a good attitude towards labor migrants in the countries where they work.

June 16 is also the Day of the African Child. On June 16, 1976, thousands of black schoolchildren in South Africa protested in a demonstration demanding to improve the quality of education.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of St. Tikhon, Bishop of Amantun.

Tikhon was born and lived his entire life in Cyprus, and was a preacher and theologian. He is believed to have received the gift of healing and miracles for his devotion to the Lord.

Tikhon, Konstantin, and Mikhail celebrate their name days on June 16.