Attempted murder of Kazakh oppositionist in Kyiv: man in serious condition, attacker still being searched

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 10150 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 113346 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 119873 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 134840 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 197551 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 238410 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 146912 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369942 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182385 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149765 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
34%
The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 82313 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 114891 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 101494 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 19261 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 39927 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 113346 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 101520 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 119873 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 114923 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 134840 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 6280 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 9262 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 13977 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 15435 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 19268 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Attempted murder of Kazakh oppositionist in Kyiv: man in serious condition, attacker still being searched

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38330 views

In Kyiv, an unknown person with a gun ran up to a car carrying a Kazakh citizen and his wife, shot the man, and then fled. The man is currently in hospital in serious condition. Law enforcement officers are taking measures to identify the attacker.

Attempted murder of Kazakh oppositionist in Kyiv: man in serious condition, attacker still being searched

Law enforcement officers have launched an investigation into the attempted murder of a Kazakh citizen in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv. The man is currently in hospital in serious condition. The attacker is still being identified. This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports.

According to UNN sources, it is an attempt on the life of Kazakh oppositionist Aidos Sadykov. Earlier, his wife, Natalia Sadykova, reported that an attempt had been made on her husband's life.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the attempted murder of a journalist, a citizen of Kazakhstan (Part 2 of Article 15, Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the OPP said in a statement.

According to preliminary information, an unknown person with a gun ran up to the car where the victim and his wife were, shot the man, and then fled.

The assassination attempt took place in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital near the house where the couple lives. The victim and his wife, also a journalist, have been living in Ukraine since 2014 and have refugee status. According to law enforcement, the man is currently in hospital in serious condition.

Law enforcement officers are taking measures to identify the attacker.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators of the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv.

Shooting in Kyiv: what is known18.06.24, 13:23 • 38775 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Ukraine
Kazakhstan
Kyiv
Poland
