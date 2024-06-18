Attempted murder of Kazakh oppositionist in Kyiv: man in serious condition, attacker still being searched

Law enforcement officers have launched an investigation into the attempted murder of a Kazakh citizen in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv. The man is currently in hospital in serious condition. The attacker is still being identified. This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports.

According to UNN sources, it is an attempt on the life of Kazakh oppositionist Aidos Sadykov. Earlier, his wife, Natalia Sadykova, reported that an attempt had been made on her husband's life.



Under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the attempted murder of a journalist, a citizen of Kazakhstan (Part 2 of Article 15, Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the OPP said in a statement.

According to preliminary information, an unknown person with a gun ran up to the car where the victim and his wife were, shot the man, and then fled.

The assassination attempt took place in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital near the house where the couple lives. The victim and his wife, also a journalist, have been living in Ukraine since 2014 and have refugee status. According to law enforcement, the man is currently in hospital in serious condition.

Law enforcement officers are taking measures to identify the attacker.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators of the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv.

Shooting in Kyiv: what is known