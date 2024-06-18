Shooting in Kyiv: what is known

In the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, an unknown person shot a man who was in a car parked on the street and then fled. This was reported by the press service of the National Police, UNN reports.

The Kyiv police received a report that shots were heard on V. Yarmoly Street. Law enforcement officers arrived at the address.

They found out that an unknown person had approached a car parked on the street with a man and his wife and shot the man, after which he fled. According to the National Police, the woman was not injured.

All services are working at the scene, the issue of legal qualification is being resolved, and measures are being taken to identify and detain the attacker.