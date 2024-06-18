Lubinets shows what Ukrainian soldiers look like after Russian captivity

Russia does not comply with the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War, and a vivid example of this is the photos and stories of Ukrainian soldiers who were returned from captivity. This was stated by the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports.

He showed what the Ukrainian soldiers who had been brought back home looked like. The men lost weight and their skin was covered with ulcers.

These are the consequences of Russia's non-compliance with the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War. How much longer will the world turn a blind eye to this? - the Ombudsman signed the photo.

According to him, Ukraine is doing everything it can to reach out to the international community. Lubinets hopes that these photos will help draw the world's attention to Ukraine.

The project "I Want to Live" showed Ukrainian Roman Horilik after two years in Russian captivity. The condition of Roman and other Ukrainian prisoners of war is horrifying and evokes associations with the darkest pages of human history - the Nazi concentration death camps.