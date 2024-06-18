$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 16126 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Suspicion notice served: Kyiv officials misappropriated UAH 1.4 million through invalid contracts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 47363 views

Five people were notified of suspicion of embezzlement of UAH 1.4 million of budget funds through the conclusion of invalid contracts for major repairs of buildings of the Kyivmisksvitlo utility.

Suspicion notice served: Kyiv officials misappropriated UAH 1.4 million through invalid contracts

In Kyiv, two officials of the municipal enterprise and three representatives of the contractor company were served with a notice of suspicion of embezzlement of budget funds in the amount of UAH 1.4 million through the conclusion of invalid contracts for the overhaul of the buildings of the Kyivmiskvityl. This is reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

Five people have been detained in Kyiv on suspicion of jointly embezzling budget funds on a large scale. At the initiative of the Solomyansky District Prosecutor's Office, the investigation revealed that the management of Kyivmisksvitlo and the contractor entered into large-scale contracts for the overhaul of buildings owned by the utility in 2021. According to the conclusions of the forensic examination, the actual cost of the work differs significantly from the declared one, which caused losses of about UAH 1.4 million.

The actions of the management revealed signs of a preliminary conspiracy, which led to the submission of false information in the documentation on the cost of materials and works. The suspects have been served a notice of suspicion and the process of determining a measure of restraint has been initiated. Investigative actions are ongoing within the framework of criminal proceedings conducted jointly by the Prosecutor's Office and law enforcement agencies of Kyiv.

NABU and SAPO have completed an investigation into the theft of UAH 7.7 million during the survey of damaged objects in the Kherson region06.06.24, 00:39 • 23926 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

KyivCrimes and emergencies
