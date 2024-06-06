NABU and SAPO have completed an investigation into the theft of UAH 7.7 million during the survey of damaged objects in the Kherson region

NABU and SAPO have completed an investigation into the case of embezzlement of public funds while providing services for technical inspection of objects damaged as a result of Russian aggression in the Kherson region. this is reported by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the head of one of the Departments of the Kherson regional military administration (RMA), in collusion with the owner and head of a private company, organized an overestimation of the cost of technical inspection of 107 social infrastructure facilities (schools, hospitals, etc.) by more than 15 times. The contract was concluded for almost UAH 10 million, while the actual cost of services was UAH 534 thousand. as a result, the participants of the scheme seized funds from the reserve fund of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine in the amount of more than UAH 7.7 million.

On April 9, 2024, NABU and SAPO reported suspicion to the head of the Kherson RMA Department, the founder of LLC and its director. Their actions are qualified under Part 5 of Article 191 and Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

