The embassy commented on the situation on the border with the poles, negotiations with whom were disrupted by NABU

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 37087 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100344 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143649 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148312 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243646 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172816 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164370 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148154 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222031 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113001 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 74864 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109984 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 33919 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 47378 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 82520 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243649 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222033 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208368 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234300 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221305 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 37134 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 24368 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 29857 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109984 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112459 views
The embassy commented on the situation on the border with the poles, negotiations with whom were disrupted by NABU

The embassy commented on the situation on the border with the poles, negotiations with whom were disrupted by NABU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 61558 views

The embassy commented on the situation on the border with the poles, negotiations with whom were disrupted by the NABU.

Polish farmers again block borders with Ukraine for trucks. UNN asked the Ukrainian Embassy in Poland about how negotiations are going to resolve the situation that radically changed the course after the dismissal of Mykola Solsky from the post of Minister of Agricultural Policy.

In response to the request, UNN reported that since the beginning of 2024, more than 10 meetings have been held at the level of heads of relevant ministries, during which ways to improve cooperation and improve the operation of checkpoints have been discussed. The last meetings were held back in March.

In particular, issues of cooperation in the field of Agriculture were discussed on March 11 in Lviv during the ninth meeting of the Ukrainian-Polish Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation and on March 28 in Warsaw during joint consultations between the governments of Ukraine and Poland.

Now, as noted in the embassy, the issue of holding a meeting of representatives of Ukraine and Poland is being worked out.

Recall

The last time the dynamics in the agreements between Ukraine and Poland was observed in March. On March 27, Polish agriculture minister Czeslaw Sekerski and Ukrainian Agrarian Policy Minister Mykola Solsky held talks in Warsaw.

The next day, Polish prime minister Donald Tusk met with Ukrainian prime minister Denys Schmigal in Warsaw. Following the meeting, Tusk said that Kiev and Warsaw had taken a "step forward" in regulating the export of Ukrainian agricultural products to the European Union.

However, the situation changed dramatically next month, and all previous agreements at the level of the leadership of the two countries were actually canceled. The reason was the NABU and Sapo, which in April announced suspicion Solsky for the events of seven years ago, when he was neither a minister nor a deputy of the Verkhovna Rada yet. The case of anti-corruption activists concerns a dispute over land plots in the Sumy region, which, according to investigators, allegedly belonged to the National Agrarian academy, but were privatized by ATO participants, who allegedly received legal assistance from Solsky. In order for the accusations of anti - corruption activists to be confirmed, they first need to prove that this land really belonged to the naan-but so far there are no such data and official documents. 

Who benefited from The Case Against Rural and what does the "information leak" in NABU have to do with it04.06.24, 09:04 • 192481 view

The case, as they say, is "sewn with white threads", NABU detectives and SAPO prosecutors cannot provide evidence of their version. Moreover, it became known that the investigation tried to "merge" the expert examination, which, obviously, testified to Solsky's innocence. Nevertheless, the public accusations did their job - the Poles took advantage of the formal grounds and withdrew from the negotiations, and Solsky left his post as minister. Since then, the negotiations have not had any dynamics, so the poles again decided to return to blocking the borders.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Economy
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
european-unionEuropean Union
warsawWarsaw
donald-tuskDonald Tusk
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal
lvivLviv
sumySums
polandPoland

