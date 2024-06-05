The embassy commented on the situation on the border with the poles, negotiations with whom were disrupted by NABU

Polish farmers again block borders with Ukraine for trucks. UNN asked the Ukrainian Embassy in Poland about how negotiations are going to resolve the situation that radically changed the course after the dismissal of Mykola Solsky from the post of Minister of Agricultural Policy.

In response to the request, UNN reported that since the beginning of 2024, more than 10 meetings have been held at the level of heads of relevant ministries, during which ways to improve cooperation and improve the operation of checkpoints have been discussed. The last meetings were held back in March.

In particular, issues of cooperation in the field of Agriculture were discussed on March 11 in Lviv during the ninth meeting of the Ukrainian-Polish Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation and on March 28 in Warsaw during joint consultations between the governments of Ukraine and Poland.

Now, as noted in the embassy, the issue of holding a meeting of representatives of Ukraine and Poland is being worked out.

The last time the dynamics in the agreements between Ukraine and Poland was observed in March. On March 27, Polish agriculture minister Czeslaw Sekerski and Ukrainian Agrarian Policy Minister Mykola Solsky held talks in Warsaw.

The next day, Polish prime minister Donald Tusk met with Ukrainian prime minister Denys Schmigal in Warsaw. Following the meeting, Tusk said that Kiev and Warsaw had taken a "step forward" in regulating the export of Ukrainian agricultural products to the European Union.

However, the situation changed dramatically next month, and all previous agreements at the level of the leadership of the two countries were actually canceled. The reason was the NABU and Sapo, which in April announced suspicion Solsky for the events of seven years ago, when he was neither a minister nor a deputy of the Verkhovna Rada yet. The case of anti-corruption activists concerns a dispute over land plots in the Sumy region, which, according to investigators, allegedly belonged to the National Agrarian academy, but were privatized by ATO participants, who allegedly received legal assistance from Solsky. In order for the accusations of anti - corruption activists to be confirmed, they first need to prove that this land really belonged to the naan-but so far there are no such data and official documents.

Who benefited from The Case Against Rural and what does the "information leak" in NABU have to do with it

The case, as they say, is "sewn with white threads", NABU detectives and SAPO prosecutors cannot provide evidence of their version. Moreover, it became known that the investigation tried to "merge" the expert examination, which, obviously, testified to Solsky's innocence. Nevertheless, the public accusations did their job - the Poles took advantage of the formal grounds and withdrew from the negotiations, and Solsky left his post as minister. Since then, the negotiations have not had any dynamics, so the poles again decided to return to blocking the borders.