Law enforcement officers have exposed a woman and her 14-year-old son who were involved in the arson of two military vehicles in the capital. This was reported by the Kyiv police, UNN reports.

Details

According to law enforcement, a resident of Chernihiv region and her son found "additional income" through a telegram channel and arrived in the capital at the request of Russian special services.

During the day, they tracked the desired vehicle, and at night, using incendiary mixture, they set fire to two cars in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital - a Mercedes-Benz and a Mitsubishi Pajero. The accomplices filmed their actions on video as proof of the completed task to the customers - the statement said.

Law enforcement officers detained the woman in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code, and her minor son was placed in the Center for Social Support and Rehabilitation of Children until a measure of restraint is imposed on both.

They were served a notice of suspicion of intentional destruction of property committed by arson (Part 2 of Article 194 of the Criminal Code). The offenders face up to 10 years in prison.

Recall

In Odesa, Russian special services recruited teenagers to carry out sabotage. The minors burned down two vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the order of the Russian Federation.