Woman and 14-year-old son involved in arson of military vehicles detained in Kyiv

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 896 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 10347 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 20530 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 161331 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 154008 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 164507 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 213700 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247547 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153323 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371213 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 101667 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 146382 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 134427 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 40773 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 58838 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 10323 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 161310 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 134562 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 153991 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 146507 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 13701 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 14830 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 18800 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19848 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 40869 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Woman and 14-year-old son involved in arson of military vehicles detained in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31408 views

In Kyiv, a woman from Chernihiv region and her 14-year-old son were detained for deliberately setting fire to two military vehicles, a Mercedes-Benz and a Mitsubishi Pajero, on the orders of Russian special services.

Woman and 14-year-old son involved in arson of military vehicles detained in Kyiv

Law enforcement officers have exposed a woman and her 14-year-old son who were involved in the arson of two military vehicles in the capital. This was reported by the Kyiv police, UNN reports.

Details

According to law enforcement,  a resident of Chernihiv region and her son found "additional income" through a telegram channel and arrived in the capital at the request of Russian special services.

 During the day, they tracked the desired vehicle, and at night, using incendiary mixture, they set fire to two cars in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital - a Mercedes-Benz and a Mitsubishi Pajero. The accomplices filmed their actions on video as proof of the completed task to the customers

- the statement said.

Law enforcement officers detained the woman in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code, and her minor son was placed in the Center for Social Support and Rehabilitation of Children until a measure of restraint is imposed on both.

They were served a notice of suspicion of intentional destruction of property committed by arson (Part 2 of Article 194 of the Criminal Code). The offenders face up to 10 years in prison.

Recall

In Odesa, Russian special services recruited teenagers to carry out sabotage. The minors burned down two vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the order of the Russian Federation.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Chernihiv
Odesa
Kyiv
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11