Ukrainian MP Goncharenko convicted in absentia in Russia for so-called "spreading military fakes"

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive
01:12 PM • 6504 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 19361 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 158765 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 152129 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 163707 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 213242 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247342 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153199 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371166 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183606 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 100570 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 144734 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 132735 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 39597 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 57788 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 13411 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 14552 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 18531 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19609 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 39622 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Ukrainian MP Goncharenko convicted in absentia in Russia for so-called "spreading military fakes"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 105132 views

A Moscow court sentenced Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Honcharenko to 10 years in prison in absentia for allegedly spreading "fakes" about Russia's military actions in Ukraine.

Ukrainian MP Goncharenko convicted in absentia in Russia for so-called "spreading military fakes"

A Moscow court has sentenced a member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Oleksiy Honcharenko, to ten years in prison in absentia. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Russian media.

Details

A Russian military court has sentenced Oleksiy Honcharenko, a member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine who lives in Ukraine, to ten years in prison. The press service of the Moscow court told Mediaport about this. It is noted that Goncharenko was tried on articles about the so-called spread of "fakes" about the actions of the Russian military in Ukraine. It also refers to "justification of terrorism and incitement to hatred.

It should be recalled that Goncharenko said the following in April:

"I am very pleased to be the first MP to be tried for war crimes in Russia. I am looking forward to the verdict! Not everyone has such an honorable title!" the Ukrainian MP wrote.

Recall

"PACE President called the Russian oil industry a legitimate target for the Ukrainian Armed Forces," MP Oleksiy Honcharenko reported in April.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPoliticsNews of the World
