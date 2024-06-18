Ukrainian MP Goncharenko convicted in absentia in Russia for so-called "spreading military fakes"

A Moscow court has sentenced a member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Oleksiy Honcharenko, to ten years in prison in absentia. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Russian media.

Details

A Russian military court has sentenced Oleksiy Honcharenko, a member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine who lives in Ukraine, to ten years in prison. The press service of the Moscow court told Mediaport about this. It is noted that Goncharenko was tried on articles about the so-called spread of "fakes" about the actions of the Russian military in Ukraine. It also refers to "justification of terrorism and incitement to hatred.

It should be recalled that Goncharenko said the following in April:

"I am very pleased to be the first MP to be tried for war crimes in Russia. I am looking forward to the verdict! Not everyone has such an honorable title!" the Ukrainian MP wrote.

Recall

"PACE President called the Russian oil industry a legitimate target for the Ukrainian Armed Forces," MP Oleksiy Honcharenko reported in April.