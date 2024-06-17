Daniel Radcliffe has won the most prestigious musical theater award in the United States

The performer of the main role in the production of "Harry Potter" Daniel Radcliffe received an important U.S. musical award in the field of musicals and plays for the best supporting role in the musical "Merrily Wer Roll Along". About it writes UNN with reference to CBS News and Rai News.

Details

The 77th Broadway theater industry's most prestigious award ceremony was held in New York. The 34-year-old actor Daniel Radcliffe, known for the movie "Harry Potter" won the award for Best Supporting Actor in the musical "Merrily We Roll Along".

"Merrily We Roll Along" also won the award for best revival musical of the year and was honored a total of four times, including a Tony for Jonathan Groff as best lead actor.

The award for best musical went to "The Outsiders," produced by Angelina Jolie.

Actress Ariana DeBose, best known for her role as Anita in the latest film adaptation of West Side Story, presented the Tony Awards for Musical Theater for the third year in a row to the Tony Award-winning production of Stererophonic, the story of a rock band on the verge of disintegration (a loose retelling of the Fleetwood Mac story - ed.). In addition to the Best Play award, this production also won Best Supporting Actor and Best Director awards for Will Brill and Daniel Aukin, as well as Best Sound Design.

The ITony Awards, known as the "theatrical Oscars," recognize excellence and the best productions in Broadway theater, also celebrating the actors, directors and artists involved in the performances of the most famous theater district in the world.

