The Booker Prize was awarded to German Jenny Erbenbeck

The International Booker Prize goes to German Jenny Erbenbeck for her novel Kairos about the destructive relationship between a young woman and an elderly man. This is reported by DW, reports UNN.

Erbenbeck shares the prize, which is £ 50,000, with translator Michael Hoffman. Kairos was one of five finalists selected from 149 candidates.

The book is set in East Berlin in the 1980s, shortly before the fall of communism in Eastern Europe and the end of the East German state.

The chairman of the jury, Eleonora Wachtel, highlights Erkenbeck's "vivid prose", which conveys the "complexity of relations" and the atmosphere of East Berlin.

The International Booker Prize recognizes fiction translated into English and published in the UK or Ireland. It should encourage the publication and reading of translated literature. The award was presented at a ceremony in London on Tuesday (NTB).

