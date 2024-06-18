The Cabinet of Ministers instructed the Ministry of Energy to regularly inform the population about the state of the power system

The Cabinet of Ministers has instructed the Ministry of Energy to ensure that the public is regularly informed in the form of briefings on the state of the energy system and key issues. This is to prevent further information manipulation.

This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports .

Details

"In order to prevent further information manipulations and IPSO, I have instructed the Ministry of Energy to ensure regular informing of the population in the form of briefings on the state of the power system and key issues," Shmyhal said.

Recall

Today, the power outage schedules were reduced due to an increase in solar power generation, which avoided outages from 10:00 to 15:00 on June 18.