Enemy intensifies filtration measures in occupied Donetsk region: the reason is given

A massive test of the local population for loyalty to Ukraine is taking place in the occupied Donetsk region, UNN reports with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

Details

According to the Center, in one of the villages close to the contact line, the enemy drove the residents into the school building. All of them were under the age of 60. All means of communication and documents were taken away from the people. They were also forbidden to leave the place of temporary detention until the filtration was completed.

The men are offered to sign a contract with the enemy army. After all, the issue of replenishing the large-scale losses of the occupiers is now very acute for the Kremlin terrorists. It is known that Russia is already running out of prisoners, who are sent en masse to die in Ukraine, the Center added.

